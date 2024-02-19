Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Matt Rife Matt Rife's Comedy Career Collapsed After He Joked About Domestic Abuse "Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck," Matt Rife told a child. That's only one of his offensive jokes. By Alex West Feb. 19 2024, Published 8:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian Matt Rife had a slow-burn career. He worked the internet and tour circuit for years trying to make it big as a comedian. He spent some time on MTV's TRL as a host and even that didn't help his career take off. However, the power of TikTok in recent years skyrocketed Matt to fame as videos of his crowd work at his live shows went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt was loved for his humor and comedic timing. Plus, it didn't hurt that the ladies were falling for his sharp jawline and dreamy eyes. All of that momentum, though, came stumbling to a halt when Matt started getting canceled. So, where is he now?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Matt Rife?

The comedian made a series of terrible remarks, which caused his fame to slip a bit. After solidifying his career, Matt was given the chance to make a Netflix comedy special, following in the footsteps of many greats.

Sadly, Matt made a domestic violence joke that shocked his predominantly female fanbase. Fans started to question if they really wanted to keep following this guy who found such a sensitive subject so funny. Rather than reel it in, Matt persisted and embraced the concept of being canceled, naming his most recent tour "ProbleMattic."

Article continues below advertisement

The so-called joke was about how he loves Maryland, reflecting on the show's location in Washington, D.C. However, Matt made an exception for the city of Baltimore where he once had a waitress with a black eye. While his friend suggested they should put her in the kitchen instead, Matt replied, "I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye."

"I didn't hit anybody. My food was fine. I didn't put hands on anybody … OK, my food was delicious," Matt said as he attempted to defend himself, which only the situation worse. "I didn't order the knuckle sandwich."

Article continues below advertisement

During Matt's comedy show, fans can't use their phones to record anything. If people get caught recording during the show, they could get thrown out of the venue. Even one of Matt's friends, sports commentator Lisa Ann, was taken out of a venue in cuffs as she was accused of using her phone during the show. The real kicker is that she didn't even have her phone out.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt also lashed out in rage about a plastic surgeon. It's no secret that Matt is a bit sensitive about his looks, especially his dashing jawline. When one plastic surgeon made a joke about a former client of his getting canceled, Matt lashed out and accused him of violating HIPPA laws. The surgeon didn't specify Matt's name nor make any direct reference to him. Nonetheless, in doing so, Matt unintentionally confirmed that surgery was involved in his appearance.

What did Matt Rife do to stir controversy?

Matt's record is already looking pretty bad, but he only caused more controversy when he brought a 6-year-old kid into the drama by attacking him online. Matt faked an apology for his domestic violence joke, instructing those who were upset to click a link.

Article continues below advertisement

The page routed them to a site to buy special needs helmets, implying an ableist "joke" towards those who were upset. A child online responded to the ordeal by saying in a video, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also. And you're mean to girls."

Article continues below advertisement

Matt's quip was about a joke where he slams girls for caring about astrology in which he says, "Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions, and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out. It has nothing to do with stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't, doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."