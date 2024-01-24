Home > Entertainment Comedian Pablo Francisco Is Making a Comeback After a Low Point of His Career Comedian Pablo Francisco fell as quickly as he rose and fans are naturally wondering what he’s up to now. But what happened to him? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 24 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When anyone gets famous, it’s easy for them to fly too close to the sun. Comedian Pablo Francisco definitely had his brush with reality when a wild incident forced him into hospitalization after a gig in 2017. Since then, Pablo has been relatively quiet and has kept his personal life mostly out of the spotlight.

Pablo is known for his celebrity impressions, Comedy Central specials, and appearances on Mad TV, Frank TV, and Howard Stern’s radio show. Now, fans are wondering what he’s up to in 2024 and what really happened to him.

What happened to Pablo Francisco? In 2017, a bad gig sent him on a downward spiral.

Pablo has talked openly onstage and in interviews about his affinity for drug use. But not until an intimate Sacramento gig in 2017 did it all come to a head. While it’s often possible for celebrities to use drugs and live their lives, it can be challenging for comedians, who are surrounded by “the party” every night. Comedians are often expected to be the life of the party, so comedians can feel even more pressure to partake in a good time.

There’s a video of the fateful gig on Reddit, in which Pablo gets stuck in a loop, falls off the stage, and gets mad at a disconnected microphone when his friend offers him the cable. For people who have loved Pablo and followed his career, watching the video seems to be an unfortunate look at what can happen because of drugs. While the exact alleged drug cocktail was never revealed, he was quickly taken away in an ambulance and hospitalized to recover from the apparent bad trip (and set).

After this news, it became difficult for him to hold onto his stature as a reliable comedian. No one wants to book someone who might turn up to a gig late, wasted, high, or any other way that could impact their performance. Over the past seven years, Pablo has had to prove to comedy club bookers that he won’t repeat the incident. Luckily, he’s made it happen and is slowly returning to the public eye.

Now, Pablo Francisco is touring while appearing on various talk shows.

Although absent for many years, Pablo seems to be getting back into comedy and the public’s favor. His website states that he’ll be performing at various improv and comedy clubs around America, from Brea, Calif., and Kansas City, Mo., to Tampa, Fla., and Las Vegas. He also shares pics from his past and upcoming gigs on his Twitter account, which remains active today.