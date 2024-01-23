Dexter Scott King Was Married to Journalist for More Than a Decade
Dexter Scott King is dead at just 62 years old, which has left many wondering who Martin Luther King, Jr.'s son was married to. Details on his wife.
News broke on Jan. 22, 2024, that Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, had died at the age of 62. Following the news of his death, many wanted to learn more about Dexter, including how he had worked to extend his father's legacy and fight for civil rights himself.
In addition to his legacy as an activist, though, some people were curious to learn a little bit more about Dexter's personal life, including details about his wife and net worth. Here's what we know about Dexter Scott King and the legacy he has left behind.
Who is Dexter Scott King's wife?
Dexter had been married to his wife Leah Weber for more than a decade. The two were married in July 2013 at a private ceremony in California. Leah works as a journalist and manages her own website where she posts images and blog posts. Although quotes from the time suggest that the family loved Leah, not much more is known about her life. She and Dexter kept their personal affairs relatively private.
Leah was the one who first announced her husband's death. Dexter “transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu," Leah said in a statement. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might," she continued.
What is Dexter Scott King's net worth?
Dexter's reported net worth was roughly $9 million. After graduating from Morehouse College, he worked as the chairman of the King Center, which was responsible for efforts to preserve his family's legacy. He was also president of the King Estate.
Given his affiliation with the famed civil rights leader, Dexter likely earned much of his money through partnerships, but sought to continue his father's efforts to advance the cause of civil rights.
Dexter Scott King
Chairman, King Center
Net worth: $9 Million
Dexter Scott King was the younger son of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. He served as the chairman of the King Center, which sought to preserve the King family legacy, and was also responsible for the King Estate. He continued advocating for many of the causes that his father had advanced.
Birthdate: Jan. 30, 1961
Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.
Birth Name: Dexter Scott King
Father: Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mother: Coretta Scott King
Wife: Leah Weber (m. 2013)
What was Dexter Scott King's cause of death?
Dexter died at the age of 62 following a battle with prostate cancer. Following the news of his death, his sister, Rev. Bernice King, released a statement about his passing.
“Words cannot express the heartbreak. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time," she said.
"I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away," Martin Luther King III added. "The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter's wife, Leah Weber King."