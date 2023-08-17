Home > Gaming Players Are Exploiting Mob-Heavy 'Diablo IV' Nightmare Dungeon to Hit Level 40 Fast Thanks to a recent mob density patch, players have been constantly farming a 'Diablo IV' dungeon nicknamed "Dopamine Tunnels" to gain 40 levels in two hours. By Anthony Jones Aug. 17 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Activision Blizzard

In an effort to please Diablo IV players upset with mob density inside Nightmare Dungeons, developer Activision Blizzard released a patch that increased the pool of enemies. The adjustment was meant to encourage players to farm these high-tier dungeons for experience points and collect various rarities of loot.

Although, what the devs didn’t anticipate was for players to spam runs through Domhainne Tunnels, a dungeon populated with too many monsters. By constantly clearing out a section of Domhainne Tunnels for two hours, players have actually managed to go from level 1 to 40 faster than intended, earning the nickname “Dopamine Tunnels.”

Source: Activision Blizzard

YouTuber reveals how players abuse a ‘Diablo IV’ dungeon to level up fast.

Per IGN, a Diablo IV YouTuber called Raxxanterax revealed how players are abusing the overly-generous mob density in Domhainne Tunnels in a video. In fact, it was a rather simple demonstration of him circling the opening section of the dungeon, resetting, and repeating for over two hours to reach level 40.

Before the density mob patch, Raxxanterax could reach level 40 in Domhainne Tunnels within three and a half hours. Now that the time is slashed down, more players have been willing to spam the dungeon to level characters faster than they would through playing the campaign. Particular builds, like a Chain Lightning Sorcerer or any other build based around a wide-spread main attack, benefit the most from farming Domhainne Tunnels since they can reach 40 sooner if built correctly.

In response to IGN’s post about the exploit on Twitter, some players were upset with the dungeon becoming public knowledge. “The fun police are going to patch it now,” said one user. “Thanks, IGN.” Another player replied, “AAAAAAND now it’s going to get ‘balanced.’”

It’s unclear whether Activision Blizzard will patch Domhainne Tunnels because they have yet to address its massive mob density publicly or even in the latest patch notes going on Aug. 17.