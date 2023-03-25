Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Will Diana Move on From Tariq With a New Man on 'Power Book II: Ghost'? By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 24 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is officially in full swing! As expected, the series came in hot with its season premiere, which follows Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) new normal as an exonerated murder suspect and college student at Stansfield University. Avid viewers are likely aware that Tariq had social media talking all through Season 2 due to his love square. Tariq dated Lauren Baldwin (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd), had an on-again-off-again relationship with Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), and seemed to be building a situationship with Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo).

However, it appears that while Diana is still interested in Tariq, she realized that he's currently dating Effie. And as fans have been hoping that Diana removes herself from the drama and finds a new man, it looks like the writers may have granted our wish. So, does Diana get a new boyfriend in Power Book II: Ghost? Here’s the scoop.



Diana seems to be getting close to her teaching assistant Salim Ashe Freeman.

In the Season 3 premiere, viewers got introduced to Salim Ashe Freeman (Petey McGee) as the teaching assistant in Diana, Effie, and Tariq’s American psyche class. Salim instantly decided to flex his game at the memorial Diana planned for Zeke at Stansfield University. And while his pick-up lines were a bit weak, it was enough for him to slowly build a foundation with Diana.



In Episode 2, Diana talked with Effie in class about not being able to afford her books for school. Effie suggested Diana speak with Salim, since teaching assistants are “known to keep copies of books for students to borrow.” Diana later decided to explore the opportunity and visited Salim during office hours. After he learned that Diana can’t afford books due to her father only paying for her tuition, he decided to help her out even more.



Salim offered Diana a work-study opportunity at a snack shop on campus. Although the job doesn’t pay a lot, it’s enough to fund her books and provide a space to study. He also continued giving Diana the eyes and making small talk with her, which pretty much signifies that he’s becoming quite fond of her. Now that Diana is a work-study student, Salim has the opportunity to build on their foundation.

mane this TA is pulling out ALL the upperclassman game on Diana! he on her ass like seniors be on freshmen in college FR #PowerBook2 #powerbookII — SephYaFave💖 (@MissBeauty718) March 24, 2023

Diana gone start going with the TA Salim watch #PowerBookII — Take It One Day At A Time (@camkaipink) March 17, 2023

Diana is gonna get her back broke by the TA in her American Psyche class. 😭😭😭😭😭 #PowerBookII — J. Belle (@jbelleonair) March 20, 2023

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 trailer points at Diana having a relationship with a character.

Once the trailer for Season 3 was released, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Diana seemingly moved on from Tariq. Keep in mind, producers are known for adding tons of action in a two-to-three-minute clip, but folks quickly caught on. In the clip, precisely at the 1:30 mark, Diana is seen having an intimate moment with a brown-skinned man. Keep in mind, Salim is a brown-skinned man, and based on the side profile in the clip, it may very well be him and Diana together.