Cozy Photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Surface, but They’re Both Married Didn’t the kiss cam drama at a Coldplay concert teach anyone anything?! By Jennifer Farrington Published April 8 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@dmrussini

If there’s one thing we can credit technological advancements for, it’s not affording anyone any privacy, and maybe that’s a good thing, sometimes. Because while a person could once slip away to a private location for a rendezvous with a married man and only have a handful of people see, cellphones have made it possible to capture that moment and make sure the world finds out about it — quickly.

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Case in point are the photos shared by Page Six of Dianna Russini, a former SportsCenter anchor, and Mike Vrabel, head coach of the New England Patriots, getting cozy at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Ariz., at the end of March 2026. While going to a fancy hotel isn’t a crime, the two are actually married to other people (oops). Here’s what the photos suggested, and some details on each of their spouses.

Photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel getting cozy have surfaced.

Source: Ambiente Sedona Private bungalows at the luxury hotel where Mike and Dianna were spotted

A “spy” for Page Six (that’s the label the outlet assigned to them) provided photos of what appears to be Dianna and Mike spending some private time together at Ambiente, a luxury, adults-only hotel located in Sedona, Ariz. According to its website, the property offers a pretty intimate environment, having hosted 158 proposals, 324 honeymoons, and nearly 2,000 anniversaries.

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In one of the photos, the two are believed to be standing on the roof of a bungalow, where they appear to hug as they take in the view. At that point during their stay, there didn’t seem to be anyone else around. The same “spy” also claimed the two took breakfast together on the hotel patio on March 28, 2026, then headed to the pool for about an hour, even reserving time together in a hot tub.

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They were also photographed enjoying more private moments on the rooftop of a bungalow, spaces typically reserved for two people, and again at sunset, holding hands and even sharing a quick dance. Now, the two reportedly tried to cover their tracks by saying they were each there with friends, with a friend of Mike’s corroborating the story to Page Six. But multiple eyewitnesses claimed they appeared to be alone together, at least during the times they were spotted with one another.

While both had other engagements in Arizona around the time they visited the hotel, they seemed to have veered off course to spend time together, or, as they described it, for their respective groups to hang out.

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The thing is, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are both married with kids.

While it would normally be fine and dandy for Mike and Dianna to spend some alone time together at a hotel known for its breathtaking views, they’re both actually married. Dianna has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, and the two share two sons, Michael Andrew, who was born in August 2021, and Joseph Kevin, born in October 2022.

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