Mike Vrabel Is Married, Which Makes Those Dianna Russini Photos Awkward New photos of the head coach seem to suggest that he's close with an NFL reporter. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2026, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although he didn't hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of it, Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach of the New England Patriots saw him take the team all the way to the Super Bowl. The offseason has proven to be tumultuous, though, following photos that appear to show him getting somewhat intimate with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

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The photos, which show the two of them hugging and taking in a view together, have led many to wonder whether the head coach is married. Here's what we know.

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Is Mike Vrabel married?

Mike has been married to his wife, Jennifer Vrabel, since 1999. The two first met while they were at Ohio State University together as student athletes. Jennifer played volleyball at the college from 1993 to 1996. Although Mike has been an NFL head coach for a number of years now, he has managed to keep a relatively low profile, and Jennifer has stayed largely out of the spotlight. There has been no indication, though, that the two of them are on the rocks.

Does Mike Vrabel have kids?

Mike and Jennifer have two children together that they have managed to keep almost entirely out of the spotlight. Their dad might have a pretty high-profile job, but it seems that, until now, Mike's personal life has not been the subject of enough interest to warrant much investigation. Given how long Mike and Jennifer have been together, though, it seems like these photos could be a big deal.

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Mike and Dianna Russini swear the photos are innocent.

The photos, which were taken at the Ambiente luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona, and appear to show the two of them hugging and also doing something like holding hands. Dianna is a senior NFL insider at The Athletic, and used to be one of the co-anchors of ESPN's Sportscenter. Dianna and Mike certainly travel in the same circles, but from a journalistic perspective, it suggests that Dianna has a very intimate relationship with some of her sources.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini were seen holding hands, hugging, and spending time together at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona.



Both are married.



Mike Vrabel has been married to Jen Vrabel since 1999.



Dianna Russini has been… pic.twitter.com/jBhvxTAeqo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@FearedBuck

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As for whether the photos suggest that the two of them are having an affair, but Mike and Dianna released a statement denying that that was the case. According to Page Six, which broke the story, the two of them insist that they were on that trip with other friends who were simply not visible in the photos.

These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response," Vrabel said in his statement. Russini, meanwhile, said, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”