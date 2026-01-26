There's an Important Reason for Those "T Strong" Shirts Worn by the Patriots and Coaches The Patriots have paid homage to an important member of the team. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 26 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: X/@Patriots

Almost from the beginning of the 2025-2026 NFL season, the New England Patriots were often seen wearing shirts that say "T Strong." But for those who are a little less informed, what does T Strong mean for the Patriots, and why have coaches also been seen wearing shirts with that slogan?

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out, the phrase is meant to pay homage to someone important to the team, and it's the Patriots' way of making sure they honor him. It's also not too distracting for other teams, even if some fans are still a little curious, if also confused, about what T Strong means and whether or not this is a permanent thing for the team.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "T Strong" mean for the Patriots?

T Strong is in reference to the Patriots' defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. He joined the Patriots for the 2025–2026 season. However, soon after it began, he had to step away for health reasons. The shirts are meant to honor him each time the players and coaches wear them on or off the field for their games.

In September 2025, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said in a press conference, "I unfortunately have to tell you that Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process of treatment. He's meeting with specialists to figure out the best plan of attack, to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health."

Article continues below advertisement

The Patriots are warming up in t-shirts that say ‘T Strong’ in honor of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/MInQrR6xV8 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) September 28, 2025

Mike added, "If he feels good enough to come in and contribute and add value, we want him to be able to do that." At the time, Terrell was working with the team remotely to help with plays while also working on his health with medical professionals in New England. The Patriots have been seen in the T Strong shirts in pregame warm-ups, and you might even say the shirts are good luck at this point. In January 2026, the team secured a spot in the 2026 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, so there's that.

Article continues below advertisement

Patriots safety Craig Woodson told the Boston Herald in October 2025 that he and the rest of the team are inspired by the coach's ability to continue to show up for them despite his diagnosis. "It's inspiring to see somebody who's going through a battle right now, fighting things, but still wants to be here, be present and give his best for us," Craig shared with the outlet. "That's somebody who we want to dedicate our game to."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Terrell Williams back with the Patriots?

Despite spending almost the entire season with treatment for his cancer diagnosis, Terrell has seemingly still worked behind the scenes. While he was never out of the players' and other coaches' minds, apparently, the same goes for the team and its success remaining important for Terrell.