Rumors Are Swirling Online that Quarterback Drake Maye Is Related to Alex Pretti Drake Maye and Alex Pretti's rumored connection seems a little far fetched. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 26 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET

The killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota on Jan. 24 cast a pall over an already bleak situation in the state. This is the second time in January alone that ICE has had a hand in the death of a civilian in the state, and almost immediately, Pretti's death became a subject of conversation and controversy online.

Among the more bizarre rumors that began circulating in the aftermath of Pretti's death was one that connected him to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Maye, who is now headed to the Super Bowl, had a pretty busy weekend himself. Here's what we know about whether the two of them are related.

Is Drake Maye related to Alex Pretti?

Although rumors began swirling suggesting that Maye and Pretti were related, nothing has yet emerged to substantiate those rumors. Maye is a native of North Carolina, and while that doesn't mean he couldn't be related to someone who is living in Minnesota, it does make it less likely. The rumors that the two are related seem to be coming from Facebook posts, which also claim that Maye has spoken out against ICE in the aftermath of the shooting.

Thus far, Maye has not made any public comments about Pretti's killing or in any way stated that he is related to Pretti. Pretti, a former ICU nurse who worked at the VA, was shot by ICE officers in Minneapolis after he attempted to help another woman who had been pepper-sprayed. Pretti appears to have been carrying a gun, but the gun was removed from his person before shots were fired.

Why are rumors swirling that the two are related?

The rumors that Pretti and Maye are related don't appear to be based in fact, but that's not the only reason someone might have shared them. It seems possible that they were shared in an attempt to farm engagement. By combining two of the most prominent stories from over the weekend, these posts were hitting both politically engaged people angry about Pretti's death, and football fans excited for the AFC Championship.

Alex Pretti was murdered. — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) January 25, 2026

Given that the Patriots are now headed to the Super Bowl, it's possible that rumors about Maye and Pretti will continue to circulate in the days ahead. While some athletes have actually spoken out about Pretti's death, Maye has not been one of them. Tyrese Haliburton, a star point guard for the Indiana Pacers, wrote, "Alex Pretti was murdered," on X (formerly known as Twitter).