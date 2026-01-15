The Family of Slain Minneapolis Woman Renee Nicole Good Hired Very Good Attorneys "She was someone that was very dear, and it's a big loss." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 15 2026, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: CBS Minnesota

The family of Renee Nicole Good has hired an attorney to conduct an independent investigation of her murder at the hands of an ICE agent, reports CBS News. On Jan. 7, 2026, Good was fatally shot three times by Jonathan Ross, who later claimed to suffer from internal bleeding after her vehicle allegedly struck him. Multiple videos of the tragic event were captured by eyewitnesses. Ross also filmed his exchange with Good, who appeared to be de-escalating the situation.

Immediately following her death, President Trump and other high-ranking members of his administration accused Good of being a domestic terrorist. According to The New York Times, six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned after the Department of Justice urged them to investigate Good's widow, but not her killer. The lawyers hired by Good's family are doing what the Justice Department refuses to do. Here is the latest update.

The Good family hired a group of attorneys who are determined to succeed.

Good's family hired Antonio Romanucci and his team of impressive lawyers. Romanucci said they are overcoming their political differences in order to seek justice for the 37-year-old. "It's a message of 'united,'" said the lawyer. "They are remarkable. I can tell you that myself." The mother of three's family told Romanucci that she was a devoted parent and partner who loved animals and was part of the PTA. "She was someone that was very dear, and it's a big loss," Romanucci said.

This investigation will be conducted outside of any county, state, or federal probe. Good's family is deeply unhappy with the idea that a one-sided investigation is all they are getting. They are especially upset with the ways in which Good's character has been slandered in the wake of her death. "We will gather our evidence as best we can, and we will … do this ourselves," said Romanucci. Although the FBI is reportedly investigating the incident, Romanucci said no one is cooperating with him.

Antonio Romanucci previously represented the family of George Floyd.

In March 2021, the law firm of Romanucci and Blandin, LLC shared a press release announcing they had settled the largest pre-trial civil rights wrongful death settlement in U.S history for the family of George Floyd. Romanucci and his team secured a $27 million payout from the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers involved in Floyd's death.

The federal lawsuit was filed July 15, 2020, nearly two months after Floyd's murder, on behalf of attorney Kaarin Nelson Schaffer, who was named trustee for the Floyd family. "Our family is grateful for all those who care so deeply about George’s life and our loss," said Floyd's brother, Rodney Floyd. "George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that."