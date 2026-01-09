Jonathan Ross's Father Says His ICE Agent Son Won't Be Charged For Killing Renee Nicole Good "She hit him. He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything." By Niko Mann Published Jan. 9 2026, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The father of ICE agent Jonathan Ross says his son won't be charged for killing Renee Nicole Good during an immigration raid in Minneapolis, Minn. Ross shot and killed Renee as she drove her SUV in south Minneapolis near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, per CBS News. Ed Ross said his son won't be charged.

Ross is a member of the specially trained tactical unit ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Special Response Team. A video of the shooting shows federal agents blocking the road as Linda was inside her SUV. She can be seen waving by ICE officers just before several agents approach the SUV and demand she exit the vehicle as one reached inside the driver's window and yelled, "Get out of the f--king car," per .

Jonathan Ross's father defends his son in new interview.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Ross's father revealed that the ICE agent is a "hardcore MAGA supporter." Renee had reportedly just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school and was on her way home with her eife when she encountered the ICE raid, per the Associated Press. The video shows Renee turning her wheel and backing up before trying to drive away as she was shot twice in the head at point-blank range at 9:37 a.m., ABC News reports.

Protesters were reportedly yelling at ICE officers to go away before the incident. Minutes after ICE shot the mother of three, DHS agents refused to let a physician who was nearby check Renee as she remained inside her SUV. ICE claims Renee tried to use her vehicle as a weapon to ram it into the agents, and Vice President JD Vance claimed she was "part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job."

"He shot back, he defended himself," Vance continued. "Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this was some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves, every single one of you." “It’s a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement — a lunatic fringe — against our law enforcement officers," he added.

Mayor Jacob Frey said the self-defense claim by ICE is "bulls--t" and told the agents to "get the f--k out" of Minneapolis, per ABC News.

