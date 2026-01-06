North Carolina Teacher Dies While on Phone With 911 — What Happened to Zoe Welsh? The teacher died on Jan. 3, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 6 2026, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WRAL

The community of Raleigh, N.C., is in shock after a beloved school teacher, Zoe Welsh, died on Jan. 3, 2026. Zoe was on the phone with 911 when she died.

According to WBTV, Zoe was on the phone with a 911 operator after calling at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. What happened to Zoe Welsh?

What happened to Zoe Welsh?

Zoe Welsh was on the phone with 911 on Jan. 3 to ask for help after an intruder broke into her home on Clay Street. The Raleigh Police Department indicated that Zoe was on the phone when the intruder, Ryan Camacho, began assaulting the teacher. She later died from her injuries.

"On January 3, 2026, at 6:33 a.m., Raleigh Police Officers responded to a burglary at 819 Clay Street," reads the police report. "The victim, identified as Zoe Welsh, called 911 to report that a man was inside her residence. While still on the phone with dispatch, the suspect began to assault her. Upon arrival, officers found Ms. Welsh suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers immediately rendered aid until she was transported to a local hospital. [...] Ms. Welsh died due to her injuries."

The report added that Camacho was arrested for Zoe's murder after the police located him in the area. "Additional officers responded to the surrounding area and located the suspect, identified as Ryan Camacho. He was taken into custody without incident. Raleigh Police detectives interviewed the suspect and subsequently charged him with the murder of Zoe Welsh."

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce released a statement sharing condolences with Zoe's family. "I am deeply heartbroken for this mother, friend, and mentor to many in our community, and for the unimaginable trauma her family must endure," he said. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ms. Welsh's family during this incredibly difficult time." The police chief added that the department was saddened by Zoe's death while noting that "criminal acts will not be tolerated in the City of Raleigh."

"I am profoundly grateful for the dedication and professionalism of the responding officers, whose swift and diligent actions led to the quick apprehension of the suspect in this case," he concluded. Camacho was arrested and charged with murder and felony burglary. He had been arrested at least three times for breaking and entering in 2025, and he also has a criminal history that dates back to 2005.

Zoe Welsh, by all accounts, was a special teacher and person. My heart goes out to her family and students, who have suffered a traumatic loss from another senseless act of violence. We must invest in our mental and behavioral health system, which my public safety package would… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) January 5, 2026

According to ABC 11 News, Zoe taught at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein spoke out about the tragedy and promised to make the community safer. "Zoe Welsh, by all accounts, was a special teacher and person," he wrote. "My heart goes out to her family and students, who have suffered a traumatic loss from another senseless act of violence. We must invest in our mental and behavioral health system, which my public safety package would address."