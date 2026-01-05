Nick Reiner Was Arrested for Murdering His Famous Parents — Here's an Update
Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their bed on Dec. 14, 2025.
After Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found murdered in their beds on Dec. 14, 2025, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for the crime. The couple's daughter, Romy, found the couple after a message thearpist alerted her they couldn't gain entry to the Brentwood home.
Rob, Michele, and Nick were in attendance at a Christmas party on the Saturday before the murders at comedian Conan O'Brien's home, and Nick reportedly had a tense words with actor Bill Hader at the celebration. The couple also had an argument with Nick over his behavior before leaving the party. Nick reportedly suffers from schizophrenia as well as drug addiction, and fans who were saddened by the tragedy want an update.
Here's an update on Nick Reiner following his parents' murders.
Nick reportedly argued with his parents at the Christmas party over his behavior with other party guests. According to The Wall Street Journal, Nick was asked to leave because he'd made several guests uncomfortable with questions like, "What’s your name?" and, "Are you famous?"
"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source confirmed to People.
According to The Los Angeles Times, Nick was prescribed schizophrenia medication and spent years struggling with drug addiction and homelessness. The 2016 film Being Charlie is a collaboration between Nick and his father, and the movie was based on his life.
A family friend told the outlet that Rob and his wife tried "everything for Nick."
"Every treatment program, therapy sessions, and put aside their lives to save Nick’s repeatedly," they said.
Nick is currently in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being represented by the expensive, high-power attorney Alan Jackson.
Rob and Michele's children, Jake and Romy, shared a statement following the murders with People.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," read the statement. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they added. "We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."
Nick's lawyer, Alan Jackson, was also Karen Read's lawyer‚ the woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her car and leaving him in the snow, per Fox News. She was ultimately acquitted after a second jury trial in Massachusetts found her not guilty of the crime.
Nick has an arraignment that is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.