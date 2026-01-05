Nick Reiner Was Arrested for Murdering His Famous Parents — Here's an Update Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their bed on Dec. 14, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 5 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

After Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found murdered in their beds on Dec. 14, 2025, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for the crime. The couple's daughter, Romy, found the couple after a message thearpist alerted her they couldn't gain entry to the Brentwood home.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob, Michele, and Nick were in attendance at a Christmas party on the Saturday before the murders at comedian Conan O'Brien's home, and Nick reportedly had a tense words with actor Bill Hader at the celebration. The couple also had an argument with Nick over his behavior before leaving the party. Nick reportedly suffers from schizophrenia as well as drug addiction, and fans who were saddened by the tragedy want an update.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's an update on Nick Reiner following his parents' murders.

Nick reportedly argued with his parents at the Christmas party over his behavior with other party guests. According to The Wall Street Journal, Nick was asked to leave because he'd made several guests uncomfortable with questions like, "What’s your name?" and, "Are you famous?" "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source confirmed to People.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Nick was prescribed schizophrenia medication and spent years struggling with drug addiction and homelessness. The 2016 film Being Charlie is a collaboration between Nick and his father, and the movie was based on his life. A family friend told the outlet that Rob and his wife tried "everything for Nick."

Article continues below advertisement

"Every treatment program, therapy sessions, and put aside their lives to save Nick’s repeatedly," they said. Nick is currently in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being represented by the expensive, high-power attorney Alan Jackson.

Rob Reiner & his wife, Michele Singer, have been k*IIed.



The suspect is their son, Nick Reiner.



Reiner & Michele had 3 children together.



Rob Reiner adopted the daughter of Penny Marshall.



Rob Reiner’s 2015 movie, Being Charlie, highlighted Nick’s struggle with drugs. pic.twitter.com/uVVADMLdeT — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) December 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele's children, Jake and Romy, shared a statement following the murders with People. "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," read the statement. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they added. "We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."