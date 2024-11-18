Home > Entertainment Bill Hader’s Daughters Don’t Cut Him Any Slack for Starring in Big Movies “They just want me to be dad." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 18 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedic actor Bill Hader’s dry yet silly humor never fails to captivate, drawing fans in the moment he steps on screen. From his laugh-out-loud Saturday Night Live skits to starring in hit comedies like This Is 40 and Trainwreck — and let’s not forget voicing Flint Lockwood in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs — Bill proves time and again that he’s a truly versatile entertainer.

Article continues below advertisement

And surprise, surprise, Bill is also a proud father of three daughters! While he’s currently dating fellow comedian Ali Wong, Bill was previously married to director and screenwriter Maggie Carey, with whom he shares his three girls. Now that we’ve got your attention, let’s dive into the details about Bill’s kids and their personal take on the movies he’s starred in.

Who are Bill Hader's kids?

Source: Getty Images Bill Hader with ex-wife Maggie Carrey in 2013.

Bill is the proud father of three daughters — Hannah, Harper, and Hayley — whom he shares with his ex-wife. The couple welcomed their first child, Hannah, in 2009, followed by Harper in 2012, according to People. Their youngest, Hayley, was born in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite building a family together, Bill and Maggie divorced in 2018 (hey, it happens!). While Bill has occasionally mentioned his daughters, he typically keeps their lives private, following the example of many prominent actors.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader’s kids don’t cut him any slack just because he’s starred in some major movies.

Bill probably gets some cool points from his kids for voicing characters in iconic films like Toy Story 4, Finding Dory, and Inside Out, but he’s made it clear that they don’t cut him any slack just because he’s one of the top actors in the industry.

When asked by Ryan Seacrest during a May 2019 appearance on Live with Ryan and Kelly if his kids get his sense of humor, Bill bluntly replied, “No,” before laughing. “They just want me to be dad,” he added. He recalled taking his daughters to see Finding Dory, partly because he had a small part as a fish in the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

When his part came up in the theater, his middle daughter, Harper, stood up and walked out. With a laugh, Bill recalled her response: "You didn’t tell me you were in this." She then asked, with a bit of attitude, if he was in any other scenes, to which he replied, "No." The moment was obviously funny, but it also shows that his daughters don’t give him any extra special treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, in November 2024, Bill opened up about his daughter's thoughts on his role in It Chapter 2 during a discussion on the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name. He recalled the time his daughter told him she’d seen the film, and naturally, he asked, "Oh, what did you think?" Without missing a beat, she honestly replied, "First movie was better."