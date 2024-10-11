Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Ali Wong's Relationship History, From Her First Love to Her Most Recent "I'm excited. I am, Ali, because, look, I have had a crush on you forever, and I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 11 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian and actor Ali Wong is at the top of her game these days. Starring in Netflix comedy specials and winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actor's Guild award for her most recent show means that Ali's career is on an upward trajectory.

But who is by her side through it all? Ali has an interesting relationship history by Hollywood standards, because she seems to find one person and settle down for a long time. From Justin Hakuta to Bill Hader, here's how Ali's dating history has unfolded.

Ali Wong's relationship history includes a long-term one with husband Justin Hakuta.

Ali's first major relationship was with Justin Hakuta. Justin, a Harvard Business School graduate, was the product lead for financial services company Avacara when they were first married but he became a stay-at-home dad. They tied the knot in 2014 and quickly started growing their family. Together, they welcomed two daughters: Mari, in 2015, and Nikki, in 2017.

However, after eight years together, they announced that they would be divorcing in 2022. Yet it wasn't the typical out-for-blood Hollywood divorce; the two split with the intention of co-parenting peacefully.

Source: MEGA Ali Wong poses with ex-husband Justin Hakuta

And it seems those hopes have come to fruition. After two years of divorce, they seem to be getting along quite well. In 2023, Ali said they were still "very close" and described her ex as her "best friend."

A few relationships were in between the major loves of Ali's life.

After Justin, the internet has worked overtime creating rumors that place Ali with a variety of people. However, there was nothing substantial and no official major romances for the comedian between Justin and the next love of her life. In a Netflix special, Ali alluded to multiple relationships but there was nothing official announced.

Bill Hader stole Ali's heart after divorce.

That love is none other than entertainment giant Bill Hader. Bill was married to Maggie Carey until 2018 and had three daughters together. After they divorced, he quietly actor Anna Kendrick until 2022. Rumors tied Bill and Ali together briefly after their breakup, but nothing serious was announced until 2023.

The now-iconic duo worked together in 2016 on the set of The Angry Birds Movie. Then once they were free to date, it would seem that love blossomed. And the story of how their love came to be is kind of adorable.

According to Ali, in her Netflix special Single Lady, Bill asked for her number from a friend after news broke of her divorce from Justin. Bill then reached out to her, saying, "Hey, Ali. I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I gotta tell you ... I'm excited. I am, Ali, because, look, I have had a crush on you forever, and I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl. And I know this sounds crazy, but, uh, I want you to be my girlfriend.”

Bill kept pursuing her, even sending flowers while she was on a trip to Europe. Ali dated around a little with those unconfirmed romances, but ultimately she came back to the man who was determined to win her heart.