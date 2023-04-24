Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Bill Hader Is Dating Another Famous Old Flame Again — Details on His Love Life Is Bill Hader dating anyone at the moment? The 44-year-old actor and comedian seems to have it all. Let's delve into his dating life. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 24 2023, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

In the past, 44-year-old Barry star and certified funnyman Bill Hader has been linked to a string of leading Hollywood ladies. So, who is he dating now?

As Distractify previously reported, Bill has rekindled a romance with an old flame and she's just as funny as he is, if not more so. Could there be wedding bells in the future, signifying the end of Bill's dating life as we know it? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Bill Hader dating?

Bill is currently dating Beef star Ali Wong (again) after the couple parted ways in 2022. When asked what was next after Barry ends, Bill mentioned during a April 2023 Collider interview, "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading."

Ali and Bill were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles in April 2023 by Entertainment Tonight, sporting matching sneakers and holding hands. The couple were celebrating Ali's 41st birthday together on April 19, so it's evident that the pair are going strong! Will they be tying the knot anytime soon? They'd certainly be a comedy power couple for the ages! Ali also was honored as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People for 2023.

Are wedding bells on the books for Bill and Ali?

Bill and Ali, who have both been married once before (Bill to Maggie Carey, and Ali to Justin Hakuta) seem to be taking their relationship day by day, with no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. After all, they haven't even made their relationship Instagram official yet! However, Bill's rep did confirm to US Weekly that the two were in fact an item again. Bill and Ali just haven't posted about it themselves on social media.

So, have Ali and Bill spoken publicly about their relationship at all beyond Bill's "girlfriend" mention in the Collider interview? At the moment, they've stayed private about their relationship, beyond the candid snapshots of them being cute and couple-like out in public. Maybe Ali will talk about Bill during her next 44 show standup tour. (You can buy tickets here!) After all, the pair are known for their funny bones!

Before Bill met Ali, he dated several other prominent actresses including Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick. He was married to his ex-wife, Maggie, from 2006 to 2018 and the couple has three daughters together.