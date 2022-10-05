Dani's Red Cloak? Wicca Symbols? The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Costume Easter Eggs You Missed (EXCLUSIVE)

The iconic Halloween film Hocus Pocus has put a spell on viewers of all ages for almost 30 years. Now, the Sanderson Sisters are back and are hoping to (once again) "suck the lives out of all the children of Salem."

Though Hocus Pocus 2 introduces a set of new characters that attempt to foil the witches' plan, some things remain the same, specifically the actors portraying the centuries-old Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker).