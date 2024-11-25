Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Andy Cohen Shuts Down Snub Rumors Following Bravo Fan Fest Moment With Heather Gay Andy Cohen appeared to snub 'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay when he skipped over her while greeting a group of Bravolebrities at Bravo Fan Fest. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 25 2024, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @bravotv

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, Bravo fans from across the country flocked to Miami for Bravo Fan Fest! For those unaware, this was a one-of-a-kind event where they could unite with fellow Bravo fans and get up close and personal with some of their favorite Bravolebrities. Among the star-studded lineup of Bravo stars in attendance was The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay!

During a behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posted by the BravoTV account, fans noticed something curious: Andy Cohen greets a few of the Bravo stars — but when it comes time to say hello to Heather, he seems to give her the cold shoulder. Was it a slip-up, an awkward moment, or maybe something more? Why did Andy appear to snub Heather? Here’s what you need to know.

So, did Andy Cohen snub Heather Gay at Bravo Fan Fest?

In a brief but eye-catching Instagram Story video, Andy Cohen is seen excitedly approaching a group of four Bravolebrities, including RHOSLC star Heather Gay. While he greets and hugs everyone else with his signature enthusiasm, Heather gets... well, a chilly reception. No hug, no hello — just an awkward moment.

The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, as well as RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport, who reshared it with the caption: "Wait. Wait. WAIT. Did I just see a, 'hello, [absolutely] not, hello, hello' moment?!?!?"

The video quickly spread across social media, making its way to the RHOSLC subreddit, where the speculation started flying. In fact, many fans are now convinced that Bravo is trying to ice Heather out of the picture — for good.

"Ohhh s–t! Definitely icing her out, WOW," one shocked person wrote in the comment section. A second user admitted they watched the clip three times just to make sure they weren't imagining the snub: "I've watched it 3 times to try to see if I was imagining the snub but nope, it's there!"

Another fan was already anticipating the fallout: "That was INTENTIONALLL omg I can’t wait for this reunion," they stated. And another person commented on Heather's composure: "I mean, she seemed to handle it well though. But damn."

But not everyone thought it was a true snub. Some fans suggested Andy's behavior might have been a playful nod to a recent episode of RHOSLC, where Heather didn't exactly offer a warm greeting to Bronwyn at Mary's brunch. "Maybe he's just being a little cheeky because that's what she did to Bronwyn on this week's episode?" one Redditor theorized.

Several others agreed, with one commenter claiming, "It is absolutely a spoof of Heather's entrance at Mary's brunch. I like that Heather and Bronwyn can both laugh at it!"