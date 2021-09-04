‘Money Heist’ Part 5 Puts Arturo in the Crosshairs (SPOILERS)

The Netflix thriller Money Heist (La casa de papel) returned for Part 5 on Thursday, Sept. 3, with Arturo Román and the other bank hostages still in danger.

The short answer is that Part 5’s first five episodes left the character in “critical condition,” so his life is hanging in the balance as we await the second half of Part 5, due for release on Dec. 3.

Previously on ‘Money Heist,’ Arturo’s storyline took a dark turn.

Arturo, played by actor Enrique Arce, is one of the people the Dalí gang takes hostage at their heist at the Royal Mint of Spain, and by happenstance, he is also a hostage when the gang later robs the Bank of Spain.

Before getting caught up in the heists, Arturo was working as the general director of the Royal Mint, and we learn that he had an affair with his secretary, Mónica Gaztambide (Esther Acebo), and even got her pregnant. But Arturo refused to leave his wife, and Mónica eventually joined the bank robber gang under the alias Stockholm. During Money Heist’s fourth part, Arturo drugged and sexually assaulted another hostage, Bank of Spain employee Amanda (Olalla Hernández).

And Enrique, Arturo’s portrayer, lobbied against that plot turn for his character. “I was disappointed and I did tell the creator and executive producer,” he told RadioTimes.com last month. “I said: ‘I think the character is miserable as it is already, in a joking, funny way.’ … What I tried to tell the creative team, I said, ‘You’re killing the soul of this character by doing this scene where he molests the governor’s secretary.’”

