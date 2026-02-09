Did Bad Bunny Wear a Bulletproof Vest While Performing at the Super Bowl? Bad Bunny performed the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 9 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was a huge hit at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2026, and his high-energy performance received global praise. The MAGA set was disgruntled when the recording artist was chosen as the halftime performer, and Turning Point USA even announced an All-American Halftime Show as an alternative, headlined by Kid Rock, an avid Trump supporter.

Trump followers were incensed not only because they didn't understand that Puerto Rico is part of the United States and Bad Bunny is an American citizen, but they were also upset that he's spoken out against ICE and the immigration policies of the Trump Administration. All the animosity toward the singer has fans wondering if he wore a bulletproof vest while performing at the Super Bowl. Did he?



Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?

No, there is no evidence that Bad Bunny wore a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl. According to Vanity Fair, a rumor began that the Grammy Award-winning artist was wearing a bulletproof vest because of the death threats he received over his comments about immigration. Rumors are circulating that Bad Bunny had on a bulletproof vest during the Super Bowl due to an increase in death threats. TMZ reports that Bad Bunny received a "credible death threat" in September of 2025.

The rumor is that the singer was wearing an oversized football-style jersey during the halftime show to hide the vest. Some people were worried that he would feel the need to wear a bulletproof vest, particularly after he called out ICE during his Grammy speech the week prior.

Some folks were upset after the singer said he wouldn't perform in the U.S. during his tour because of the Trump Administration's immigration policy, due to concerns that ICE would target his fans.

President Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny's halftime show performance with a nasty post on Truth Social, calling it a "slap in the face" and "disgusting." "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," he wrote. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

"This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History," he added. "There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way. ... MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Couldn’t disagree more, Mr President. I absolutely loved Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Amazing (best in Super Bowl history?) theatre/choreography, great energy, superbly confident performance, and a very welcome unifying message.

Oh, and Spanish is 1st language for 50m+ Americans! pic.twitter.com/9rVUEmisRI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2026