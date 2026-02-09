No, Liam Ramos Was Not a Part of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Bad Bunny's interaction with a child was one of the key moments of the performance. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 9 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

As halftime performances often do, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance led to plenty of chatter online. The performance was a celebration of Puerto Rico and of all of the countries that make up the Western hemisphere. Although its message was not overtly political, the diversity and inclusion on display certainly rankled some people who are opposed to diversity and inclusion.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point in the performance, which often resembled a block party, Bad Bunny handed his recent Grammy award to a young child, and many thought the child in question was Liam Ramos, the Minneapolis boy who was recently detained by ICE. Here's what we know about whether it was.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was that Liam Ramos with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl?

Although featuring Liam Ramos might have been a cool political message, the boy who was featured at the halftime show was not Liam (who has frankly been through a lot lately). The boy was actually Lincoln Fox, a half-Argentinian and half-Egyptian child model and actor, although the parallel is still a powerful one. While we don't know for sure, the boy was probably meant to be Bad Bunny as a child, and served as a reminder of how far the rapper has come since he started.

Liam Ramos's story went viral after news reports suggested that ICE had detained him even though he was just 5 years old. The news that children who had no control over their circumstances were being held in custody incensed millions across the country, and some believed that including Liam in his halftime performance would have reinforced Bad Bunny's broader message.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he is not a hugely political artist, Bad Bunny's halftime show was an attempt to redefine what it means to be American, and to suggest that the people in power in the United States might not be in charge of that. At the same time, it was also a reminder of the vibrant, beautiful culture of Puerto Rico, a land that many in America want to denigrate even though it is part of our country.

#SuperBowl 🏈 El niño al que Bad Bunny le entrega su Grammy no es Liam Ramos; al parecer es el actor y modelo Lincoln Fox, de 5 años de edad.



Es un gesto simbólico donde Benito estaría representándose a sí mismo de niño, reforzado por el parecido en la vestimenta. pic.twitter.com/wEGI7cxj5b — HuGo Aranda Tamayo (@arandatamayo_) February 9, 2026 Source: X/@arandatamayo_

Article continues below advertisement

So, while the boy that Bad Bunny interacted with was not actually Liam Ramos, that doesn't necessarily mean that the message is any less powerful. Liam Ramos has been through a severe trauma, and it wouldn't have been right to include him in such a massive production, even if that's something that Bad Bunny wanted to do.

Instead, Bad Bunny created a celebration of his own culture, and of a version of America that includes the people he grew up around. It was a party, and it looked like a pretty fun one to boot.