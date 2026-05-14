Did Chud the Builder Actually Kill Someone? Or Is This Just More Rage Bait Content? "I mean, it was just a matter of time. Was going to be him or somebody else." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 14 2026, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WSMV 4 Nashville

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of racism and violence. In the age of social media, pretty much anyone can become famous — for better or worse. Dalton Eatherly, aka Chud the Builder, is a perfect example of the latter, as he often livestreams himself antagonizing random people on the street.

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Now, the contractor is in even hotter water than usual, as he's been connected to a crime in his home state of Tennessee. As the case develops, the public wonders — did Chud actually go as far as to kill someone?

Source: YouTube / WKRN News 2

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Did Chud the Builder kill someone?

Thankfully, Chud's victim is still alive, although injured. Still, the influencer is being charged with attempted murder, as he did shoot the person. While the individual was shot in the stomach and "lifeflighted" to the hospital, he is reported to be in stable condition.

Who is Chud the Builder's victim?

While law enforcement has not shared the victim's identity with the public, the context of the interaction leads people to believe the person is Black. Chud is known for antagonizing people on the street via aggressive behavior and the use of racial slurs. According to reports, the altercation was one such racially charged encounter.

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Source: YouTube / WKRN News 2

According to witnesses, the other person was pointing and laughing at the influencer, which caused Chud to confront the individual. The person told Chud to continue walking and warned the controversial figure that he would punch him if he were to say anything racist. It seems that's exactly what happened, as Chud was punched and then retaliated by shooting the other man.

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Did Chud the Builder get shot?

In a twist of fate, Chud was injured and taken to the hospital as well. His condition is currently stable. Apparently, the influencer accidentally shot himself in the shoulder during the altercation.

Source: YouTube / WKRN News 2

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Is Chud the Builder racist?

Chud has made a name for himself as a highly controversial figure who uses outward racism to boost his social media content. His antics include yelling the N-word at random people on the street and telling Black people not to "chimp out" in retaliation. Those familiar with the influencer's content have expressed all but surprise at the altercation. As one X user put it, "I mean, it was just a matter of time. Was going to be him or somebody else."

Chud The Builder Hit With Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Shooting https://t.co/dZnoK6nKA0 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026 Source: X / @TMZ

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Can Chud claim self-defense?

While Tennessee is a Stand Your Ground state, Chud will still have a hard time claiming self-defense. The law states that if a person has reason to believe their life is in danger, they're allowed to use deadly force rather than retreat. However — and here's where Chud will have a problem — the right to stand one's ground does not apply if they provoked the attack.