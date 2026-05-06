Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Breaks Silence Following Influencer’s Sudden Death “As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly’s parents." By Alisan Duran Published May 6 2026, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleejenae

Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé, Joe McCann, is speaking publicly for the first time following the influencer’s sudden death during the couple’s trip to Tanzania in April 2026. Joe shared a lengthy statement on X after remaining largely silent throughout the ongoing overseas investigation into Ashlee’s death.

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The social media influencer, whose real name was Ashly Jenae Robinson, reportedly died last month while vacationing with Joe shortly after the pair became engaged. According to TMZ, Ashlee was found unconscious inside the couple’s villa before being transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé, Joe McCann, has broken his silence amid investigation.

Although online speculation surrounding Ashlee’s death continues to spread, there have been no reports stating that Joe was arrested in connection with the case. However, the publication reported that authorities questioned Joe during the investigation while he remained in Tanzania without his passport.

In his public statement, Joe described Ashlee’s death as “an incomprehensible tragedy” while expressing sympathy for her loved ones. “There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante, and fiancé, Ashly Jenae Robinson,” he wrote on X.

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There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante and fiancé, Ashly Jenae Robinson. As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly's parents, Yolanda Endres and Harry Robinson. Ashly's death is… — ◢ (@joemccann) May 5, 2026 Source: X/@joemccann

Joe also spoke about Ashlee’s close relationships with her family and friends throughout the emotional message. “As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly’s parents, Yolanda Endres and Harry Robinson,” he continued.

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Elsewhere in the statement, Joe reflected on the future the couple had planned together following their recent engagement. He wrote that Ashlee “desired most was to become a mother and to raise a family together,” adding that she “would have been an amazing mom.”

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What was Ashlee Jenae’s cause of death? Her family is still searching for answers.

Ashlee's official cause of death has not been publicly confirmed. According to local reports cited by TMZ, authorities in Tanzania initially considered the possibility of suicide, though Ashlee’s family reportedly disagrees with that conclusion.

Ashlee’s loved ones are now pursuing an independent autopsy in hopes of learning more about what happened during the trip. Her father also told the publication that some of Ashlee’s belongings, including her engagement ring, had not yet been returned to the family following her death.

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Following Joe’s statement, many social media users shared condolences online while continuing to call for additional information about the case. Others defended Joe amid growing online speculation, noting that authorities have not publicly accused him of wrongdoing. One person wrote, "This is heartbreaking. She looked so full of life in those videos from the trip. RIP Ashlee Jenae. Prayers for her family and friends as they seek answers," while another user noted, "She was a beautiful woman. So sad. Rip Ashlee Jenae."