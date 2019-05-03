That Scene Between Red and Dembe on 'The Blacklist' Nearly Broke Fans

Fans of The Blacklist were treated to back-to-back episodes last week, culminating in the departure of a major character. Red’s former bodyguard and confidante, Dembe Zuma (played by Hisham Tawfiq), revealed that he can’t forgive the FBI informant for thinking he betrayed him, and the last scene between the duo is a doozy. Below, we dissect that surprising turn of events and predict what the future holds for Dembe and Red’s relationship.

Did Dembe leave The Blacklist? Based on last episode’s emotional finale, it looks like Dembe is leaving the force — and Red — behind. When the criminal mastermind showed up at Dembe’s house to work things out, he found his former ally with his bags packed.

Source: NBC

"I went away to think about you and me, and all I could think was that I missed you," Red admitted to Dembe. "I realized, you don’t need my forgiveness — ever. Because when it comes to this, you can do no wrong." But Dembe’s response came like a punch to the gut. "I appreciate that, Raymond. But I can’t forgive you," he said.

Director Lisa Robinson recalled what it was like to shoot that tension-filled scene. "For Dembe, finding Red sitting in the living room is so terrifying because in the past when Red has done that, it's signaling an ominous turn," she explained to am New York. "There are so many twists and turns leading to this moment. We don't really know which way it's going to go at this point, because Dembe is also leaving. And, we didn't know that was going to happen. It was important for me to settle into that feeling of uncertainty."

Source: NBC

In a separate interview with cinemablend.com, Lisa added, "Towards the end of the scene, we really feel the weight of Dembe knowing that there has been this shift for them in their relationship. Something has happened here, and something is coming."

Will Dembe return to The Blacklist? Viewers don’t know exactly when they’ll see Dembe again, but we’d say there’s a 100 percent chance he’ll return to the series at some point. Neither NBC nor Hisham have announced that the character is exiting the show for good, which the network has been known to do in the past. Earlier this season, actress Mozhan Marnò — who played Agent Samar Navabi since Season 2 — confirmed that she was stepping away from the series after her character went on the run.

Source: NBC

"Last summer, I decided that I was ready for my next chapter, and the producers very graciously granted my request to move on from the show," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in March. "It has been an amazing experience; I have made mistakes, I have made friends, I have grown," she continued. "As my last episode airs, I just wanted to express gratitude to my colleagues, my producers, and the fans of the show: thank you. It’s been so much fun."