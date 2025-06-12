Did President Donald Trump Make His Birthday a Holiday? A Military Parade Is Scheduled the Same Day The president's birthday is June 14. By Niko Mann Published June 12 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are wondering if President Donald Trump made his birthday a holiday due to a military parade scheduled on the same day as the day he was born. President Trump was born on June 14, and a parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday will take place in Washington, D.C., on Trump's birthday. The extravaganza is thought to be Trump's sneaky way of having folks celebrate his 79th birthday, and the event is expected to have "an enormous turnout," per The Associated Press.

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, Matt McCool, told the outlet, “We’re preparing for an enormous turnout ... We have a ton of magnetometers. If a million people show up, then we’re going to have some lines.” It's clear that Trump's Administration is expecting a lot of people to attend the highly anticipated event, but did President Donald Trump make his birthday a holiday officially?

Did President Donald Trump make his birthday a holiday?

Officially, no, President Donald Trump did not make his birthday a holiday, but it sure looks like he did, considering all the fanfare surrounding the June 14 military parade. A parade had already been planned for the Army's anniversary before Trump announced that he was turning the event into a huge military parade with more than 6,000 soldiers and military battle tanks in tow. "I am thrilled to invite everyone to an unforgettable celebration. One like you've never seen before," Trump said.

"On Saturday, June 14, which is Flag Day, we are honoring the 250th anniversary of the greatest fighting force in history, the United States Army. We will celebrate a spectacular military parade in Washington D.C. like no other. For two and a half centuries, the men and women of America's army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home."

"This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit," he added. "You won't want to miss it. Just don't miss this one. It's going to be good. Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city as nearly 7,000 soldiers march in historic uniforms from every major war since the Revolution."

While Trump himself hasn't officially tried to make his birthday a holiday, Republican New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney did by introducing the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act. The bill is meant to "officially designate June 14 as a federal holiday to commemorate President Donald J. Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day."

On the same day Donald Trump celebrates his 79th birthday, the US Army will hold one of its largest military parades in decades in Washington, DC, to mark its 250th anniversary. What is the parade really about? pic.twitter.com/xj5i4BYuh8 — DW News (@dwnews) June 12, 2025