Did Karoline Leavitt Take a Break After Trump’s 'Terrible Job' Jibe? Here's What We Know The 28-year-old White House press secretary spent her Easter weekend along with her family. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 6 2026, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Did Donald Trump's 'terrible job' dig lead to Karoline Leavitt's break?

In a recent lighthearted jibe, President Donald Trump told White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that she was doing a “terrible job” when the former sat down with reporters to discuss his negative news coverage. Days after this incident, it appears that Leavitt took a temporary break from her role as the White House press secretary. Her recent social media activity suggests that she decided to spend time with her family over the past weekend, away from the media spotlight.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt Spends Easter Weekend With Her Family

The 28-year-old White House press secretary spent Sunday, April 5, at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. She also shared a few pictures from her Easter weekend as part of her Instagram stories, reports the Irish Star. One of the pictures featured her son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Robert Riccio, who was seen playing with his Easter bunny.

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Leavitt and her family’s Easter break comes just a few days after President Trump’s comments on the press secretary. According to the president, who did not provide any sources for his claim, he receives about 96 to 97 percent bad press. Leavitt was then singled out by President Trump, who told her, “You're doing a terrible job.”

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt

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After President Trump’s “terrible job” comment grabbed the headlines, the White House put out a statement and clarified that the president had made the remark only as a joke. Regardless, multiple outlets interpreted the moment as President Trump shifting the blame for his negative coverage and falling ratings on Leavitt.

Donald Trump's Popularity Has Taken a Hit Following the Iran War, According to Recent Polls

Speaking of falling ratings, the president does not fare well in recent popularity polls, thanks to his war on Iran – which has not only caused oil prices to shoot up, but has also hurt the president’s image among his supporters’ base.

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President Trump’s rating has taken a massive hit, and polls also suggest that his military operation in Iran has become largely unpopular with the American people. Further, the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused oil prices to shoot up around the world. Americans are already facing gas prices as high as $4 a gallon. This has caused many to forgo personal transportation for public commutes.

Republicans look unified, but the numbers point to a deeper problem heading into 2026. President Donald Trump still dominates his base, yet independents have moved sharply away, with approval stuck in the 20s across multiple polls. https://t.co/euv5vOVgPz pic.twitter.com/ZycqMKKb9P — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@highbrow_nobrow An X post highlighting Donald Trump's falling approval ratings.

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President Trump has acknowledged the crisis caused by rising fuel prices, and called it a necessary sacrifice for long term peace and stability. This comes as the president talked about controlling the Strait of Hormuz jointly with Iran, a suggestion that the Middle Eastern regime dismissed publicly. They have also called out President Trump and his administration for releasing false news of negotiations to control oil prices.