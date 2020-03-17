Charles Lindbergh Was a Political Activist — but Did He Ever Run for President?

Plot Against America envisages an alternative historical timeline where aviator and military officer Charles Lindbergh beat Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 elections.

Based on Philip Roth's best-selling book with the same title, the six-episode-long HBO miniseries paints a harrowing picture of a dystopian society where anti-semitic ideas are widely accepted. Is the show based on a true story? Did Lindbergh ever run for president?