Did Lou Die in 'Raising Kanan?' Fans Are In Shock At the Season 5 Premiere "What’s done is done." By Distractify Staff Published June 12 2026, 6:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/maimandre

The Starz hit show Raising Kanan has had fans with bated breath for Season 5. The show, which shows the trajectory of Kanan Stark into the drug world, chronicles his life as a teenager and the family issues he’s had to overcome. Through each season, blood has been shed, lives have been lost, and family ties have become more complicated than ever.

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While fans have their favorites that span the entire cast, baby brother Lou (Malcolm Mays) is frequently mentioned. Not only is he quite attractive, but his position in the family, along with his substance abuse issue, has also made him relatable to many viewers. And since death is imminent in this series, fans are wondering if his character bids us farewell with his own demise.

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Did Lou die in ‘Raising Kanan?’

Unfortunately, the Thomas family has endured another loss. Lou has passed away. In the Season 5 debut, Lou was the victim of an accidental shooting.

As usual, Kanan and his mom, Raquel (Patina Miller) are at odds. And while their issues have mostly been related to Kanan’s choice of lifestyle, things have snowballed into an all-out war. And in war, there are casualties.

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In the episode, Kanan finds himself at a crossroads between what he wants to do and what he should do: kill his mother or not? Due to his hesitation, Raquel’s bodyguard, Ruben (Dean Wil) cocked his gun to scare Kanan into rethinking his decision. However, in a matter of seconds, Lou shoves Ruben, causing his gun to accidentally go off. Kanan then turns around and shoots his gun twice. However, Lou is the one who was hit.

Source: Starz

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Falling to the ground, Lou looks at Kanan and Raquel. An enraged Raquel then asks Kanan, “What the f**k did you do?” Raquel then runs over to Lou in an effort to comfort him as blood is seen all over his body. And while Lou lies on the ground bleeding out, Raquel tells him how much she loves him. And after a moment of wise counsel from Rueben, the decision is made to clean up the scene to prevent police involvement.

“What’s done is done,” Raquel says as she and Reuben drives to his home. She then breaks her hard shell after returning to clean up the scene and breaks down at the loss of Lou.

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Is Season 5 the final season of Raising Kanan?

Although Lou’s death comes as a surprise to many — especially the manner of his death — it does speak to a bigger reality. Season 5 will be the last season of the hit show.

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"It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at Starz and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew, and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” Penn said at the time, per Deadline. "Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher."