The ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 5 Release Date Reveals When The Final Chapter Begins Mekai Curtis plays young Kanan in the fifth and final season. By Darrell Marrow Published May 20 2026, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Starz

The Raising Kanan final season is officially on the way, and Starz is not letting the story end quietly. Season 5 is expected to follow Kanan as he fully steps into the ruthless man fans first met in the original Power.

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Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered in July 2021 on Starz. The crime drama serves as a prequel to Power and follows a young Kanan Stark, the character Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson originally played in the main series. The show takes viewers back to 1990s South Jamaica, Queens, where Kanan grows up under the powerful shadow of his mother, Raq. Now that the show is heading into its final chapter, fans want all the details about Season 5.

Source: Starz

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What is the release date for the final season of ‘Raising Kanan?’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will end with Season 5, which premieres Friday, June 12. Starz’s overview says Kanan knows “who he must become” to beat his enemies, and his relationship with Raq has reached a point where war feels inevitable. The final season will also put pressure on everyone else in the Queens drug game.

The Thomas family faces the possible collapse of its reign. Unique fights to protect his legacy, and the Mafia keeps making quiet moves behind the scenes. Starz also makes it clear that this is not really “the end” for Kanan Stark. Instead, it marks the beginning of the version who eventually connects to Ghost and Tommy. Mekai Curtis plays young Kanan, while Patina Miller plays Raq. The cast also includes Joey Bada$$ as Unique and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

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Source: Starz

What happened in Season 4?

Season 4 ended with one of the show’s wildest cliffhangers. Kanan unraveled after learning that his girlfriend, Krystal, had been killed. He also believed Raq played a role in the deaths of Krystal, Famous, O-Cee, and his father, Howard. Meanwhile, the streets got even messier. Unique threatened Raq, Stefano got stabbed by Phil Russo, and Snaps and Pop introduced Kanan to their nephew Branford — better known as Breeze.

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The finale ended with Kanan pointing a gun at Raq. He accused her of taking everyone from him, then the screen cut to black after a gunshot. For months, fans wondered if he actually killed his mother. The new trailer confirmed that Raq lives, but she is not happy with her son.

Source: Starz

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Mekai has explained that Kanan’s issues with Raq were never small. Ahead of Season 4, he told People that Kanan and Raq were in “a constant butting of heads,” especially after Raq killed Howard in front of him. Mekai also said Kanan had “so much unsaid” and “doesn’t trust anything,” which suggests Season 5 is about to get chaotic.