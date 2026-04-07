Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Endorse a "Tax Revolt"? What Her New Post Reveals "Our hard-earned tax dollars should never be used to kill innocent children like in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, or anywhere.” By Srimoyee Dutta Updated April 7 2026, 7:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Did Marjorie Taylor Greene endorse a 2026 'tax revolt'?

With the deadline to file federal income tax returns fast approaching, former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to share public awareness about the same. She reshared a post she had made in December 2025, before exiting Congress. In the post, Marjorie acknowledged why some Americans may plan a tax revolt.

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Once a vocal advocate of President Donald Trump, Marjorie has increasingly grown exasperated with many of the president’s policies. In her post, she sympathized with President Trump supporters who may have felt neglected by the government despite paying a huge amount of taxes.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene

The former representative wrote, “Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt. And rightfully so! It’s because Americans work their a***s off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America! And nothing is given to Americans!”

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"I Know People Not Paying Their Taxes, Too"

Marjorie made it clear that her comments apply to whoever is in charge, regardless of their political affiliation, and urged them to prioritize the nation's people. She stated, “We have nearly $40 Trillion in debt, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable housing, and the dollar loses value every day. Meanwhile, the government, no matter which party is in charge, screws over Americans. What will it take to put the American people first?”

In light of the tax filing deadline, which falls on April 15, Marjorie brought the post back on her timeline. She recirculated the post as a reminder to Americans to push back against the government in the wake of the conflict. She wrote, “With April 15th approaching, it feels appropriate to repost this one about a tax revolt.”

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With April 15th approaching, it feels appropriate to repost this one about a tax revolt. https://t.co/D7RcTK5HBU — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@FmrRepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene reshares her own X post from Dec. 31, 2025.

Marjorie did not stop at only resharing the post; she directly communicated with her followers who foster a similar perspective. One X user claimed that the taxpayers' money is being used to continue the atrocities in Gaza.

“I’m so sick, Marjorie. Our tax dollars paid for little Gazan toddlers to be bombed and have their limbs amputated with no anesthesia, we funded Somalian Learning Centers, and now, war with Iran. We were duped. Miriam Adelson runs this country now and NOBODY voted for that,” the user wrote.

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I completely agree with you Lauren, our hard earned tax dollars should never be used to kill innocent children like in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, or anywhere.

We are now in almost $40 trillion in debt.

And most Americans can’t afford health insurance and struggle to make ends meet… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 6, 2026 Source: X/@FmrRepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene replying to a user on X.

To this, Marjorie replied, “I completely agree with you, our hard-earned tax dollars should never be used to kill innocent children like in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, or anywhere.” Another user who proudly displays the slogan “Trump 2028” on their profile, pointed out that there are Americans who are silently planning a tax revolt, “I know at least 10 people who are not paying their taxes this year... people I’d never think had the gumption to take on the IRS... but they are!”

Marjorie responded by saying, “Interesting. I know people not paying their taxes, too. I wonder how many Americans are so angry right now that they actually engage in the tax revolt?”