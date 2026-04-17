Did Martin Lawrence Die? A Look at the Post That Has Social Media Users Outraged "This media stuff is awful, for a second I thought it was an obituary or something." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 17 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

These days, once the news of a celebrity death makes its rounds, it’s hard to take the news at face value. For some peculiar reason, folks on social media like to spread rumors about celebrity deaths. From Britney Spears to Eddie Murphy, celebrity death hoaxes persist. And what makes matters worse is that in some cases, the celebrities in question are tackling health issues.

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In April 2026, there was speculation about actor and comedian passing away. And while the 61-year-old has had his health issues like many people, his condition never gave the impression that his life was at risk. Now, fans are wondering if the news is indeed true.

Source: MEGA

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Did Martin Lawrence die?

After an April 16, 2026, post on X (formerly Twitter), fans believed the actor had passed. However, we can report that Martin is still with us, and we hope that will be the case for a very long time. The post shared by Rain Drops Media reads like a short obituary. And what makes the post a bit diabolical is that April 16 is the actor’s birthday, which they also mention with a birthday shout-out.

“Born on April 16, 1965, Martin Lawrence became one of the biggest comedy stars of the '90s through his hit sitcom Martin and films like Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Life, Big Momma's House, and Nothing to Lose. Happy 61st birthday to Martin Lawrence,” the post reads.

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Born on April 16, 1965, Martin Lawrence became one of the biggest comedy stars of the 90s through his hit sitcom Martin and films like Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Life, Big Momma's House, and Nothing to Lose. 🙏🏽



Happy 61st birthday to Martin Lawrence. 🐐 🎉 pic.twitter.com/60zXS9KlYO — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 16, 2026

At first glance, the graphic gives the vibe that Martin did indeed pass. You see a picture of the star’s head in the sky, along with text that shows a presumed birthdate and death date. As of this writing, the post has accumulated nearly 10 million views.

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The Martin Lawrence death hoax has left many people criticizing the creator.

As expected, it didn’t take long for social media users to question the intent of the post. Obviously, death is a topic that shouldn’t be played with. Since we’re losing many of our entertainment icons, creating a hoax is the easiest way to get criticized online, even if it’s an apparent gotcha moment.

Not to mention, the actor has also publicly asked people to stop spreading rumors about his health. So, upping the ante by sharing a post that alludes he's passed away is asinine.

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Source: MEGA

“WTF? This media stuff is awful, for a second I thought it was an obituary or something,” one person shared on X. “Why did y'all edit the poster with those dramatic clouds and heavenly light rays? It lowkey looks like a funeral/obituary announcement at first glance. I had to double-check if Martin was actually good before reading the caption! Happy 61st to the legend though,” another person commented.

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“Man yall ain’t s--t for putting this man in the clouds. I thought he went on to Glory smh,” another user commented. Since the post was created at 4:38 a.m., many people are still learning about it. Martin and his team have not addressed the post or the rumor.