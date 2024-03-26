Home > Entertainment Martin Lawrence Has Starred in Several High-Grossing Film Series — What's His Net Worth? 'Bad Boys,' 'Big Momma's House,' 'Martin' and more — Martin Lawrence has been raking it in for over 30 years. By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Over the years, Martin Lawrence hasn't squandered away his wealth. The extremely successful stand-up comedian, sitcom star, and film lead may not be as worth as much as his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith, but he’s quite well-off.

Article continues below advertisement

Since first appearing on the big screen in Spike Lee's seminal 1989 film Do The Right Thing, cult classic House Party in 1990, and the television screen on Martin from 1992 to 1997, the performer has racked up hit after hit. Once you look at his body of work, it isn't a surprise that Martin's reported net worth is in the nine figures.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

What is Martin Lawrence's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin's net worth is $110 million. It may seem high, but when you’ve had a sitcom in syndication for over 30 years and co-starred in some of the biggest action and comedy franchises of the last 29 years, it’s not very surprising.

In addition to the aforementioned Fox sitcom and Bad Boys franchise, Martin has also starred in Big Momma’s House, Big Momma’s House 2, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (people sure do like Martin in a fat suit), Blue Streak, Black Knight, National Security, Wild Hogs, and dozens more films.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Lawrence Actor, Comedian, Director Net worth: 110 million Martin Lawrence is a film and television star and stand-up comedian known for his roles in Martin, the Bad Boys and Big Momma's House franchises, Blue Streak, Black Knight, National Security, Wild Hogs, College Road Trip, Open Season, and more. Birth Name: Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Birthdate: April 16, 1965 Birthplace: Frankfurt, Hesse, West Germany (now Germany) Mother: Chlora Lawrence Father: John Lawrence Spouse: Patricia Southall (m. 1995-1997); Shamicka Gibbs (m. 2010-2012) Children: Jasmin Page (with Southall), Iyanna Faith, and Amara Trinity (with Gibbs) Education: Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School

In addition to starring in major motion pictures, Martin has released three stand-up specials — 1994’s You So Crazy, 2002’s Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat, and 2016’s Martin Lawrence: Doin’ Time.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Lawrence doesn’t appear in films that often, but it’s a big deal when he does.

While Martin was seemingly everywhere in the '90s, starting in big budget movies, leading a TV show for 5 years, and hosting SNL, he has been pickier over the last decade.

Since 2015 Martin has only appeared in three films and no television programs. But since one of those films was 2020’s Bad Boy for Life, you may be forgiven if you thought he was still everywhere. The third installment in the franchise grossed over $400 million and was one of the last big movies before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was the highest-grossing film of January 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube