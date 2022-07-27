Where Is the Original Cast of 'House Party' Now? Here Are Some Updates

Christopher “Kid" Reid was already on the scene. In the late 1980s, he was partnered up with Christopher "Play" Martin as part of the hip-hop group, Kid 'n Play. The two would even star in the first House Party together.

After he finished filming the House Party franchise, he appeared in shows like Sister, Sister and Martin. He also basks in the spotlight as a standup comedian. Fans can find him on Instagram at @kidfromkidnplay.