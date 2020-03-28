Here's How to Play All the Games on Houseparty With Your Friends

We've all played Heads Up with friends before. It's become one of the most popular ways to pass the time when out and about with friends. It's pretty likely that, when you're waiting in line for a ride at any boardwalk or amusement park, at least one family or group of friends is playing this game. But now the boardwalks and amusement parks are all closed and your friends aren't there for you to pass the phone to.

So, instead, you can play it with Houseparty! With this version of the game, one friend won't be able to see the card on screen while everyone can and they give clues via video chat. You have four free decks to choose from, but there are more premium decks like the Friends and Pretty Little Liars decks that you can opt to buy.