Michael J. Fox Is Alive and Well, Even Though CNN Claimed He Was Dead Michael J. Fox is alive and well, albeit a little bit confused. By Joseph Allen Published April 9 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few actors are more universally beloved in Hollywood today than Michael J. Fox. The Back to the Future actor has been a part of the business for decades, and his public battle with Parkinson's has raised awareness about the disease and inspired thousands of people. That's why so many people were devastated when CNN ran a video that purported to "remember" the actor.

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After CNN ran the clip and also published it on their social platforms and website, many naturally wanted to know whether Michael was actually dead. Thankfully, the actor is still alive and well. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Is Michael J. Fox dead?

No, the CNN story that claimed to be about his death was just incorrect. The story ran on Wednesday, and honored Michael's career and life a little bit prematurely. In a post on Threads, Michael even joked about the clip, asking his followers what the right course of action was. “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” he asked.

“Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you're fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m OK. Love, Mike," he continued. Clearly, then, CNN made a pretty big mistake in publishing the clip.

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In speaking with People, the network acknowledged the error and said that the misleading clip had been removed from all of its platforms. “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family," they said. Thankfully, no harm was actually done to Michael or his family. Instead, a few people were just left baffled by the clip.

Michael J Fox made a small speech at The Actor Awards about his journey to become an actor & how it gave him a family.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/698LjudJmm pic.twitter.com/qoK1y4bjTq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 2, 2026 Source: X/@DiscussingFilm

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Michael J. Fox is still acting and appearing in public.

Although his Parkinson's has continued to worsen as the years have passed, Michael J. Fox has continued acting and appearing in public, and was just a part of the third season of Shrinking just before CNN published a clip suggesting that he had died. Michael appeared in public to promote the show at Paley Fest, and also said that he would be open to returning for the show's fourth season.

Shrinking marked Michael's return to performing after he had been taking a break since 2020, but in that time, he has continued to make public appearances and has been open about his struggles with Parkinson's.