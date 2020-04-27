Michelle Obama Went to Harvard, but Did She Get a Ph.D.?

Michelle Obama achieved a new level of success when she released her New York Times Best Selling memoir, Becoming. The book topped every bestseller list and even ended up becoming a national book tour. Becoming tells the story of Michelle Obama’s life before, during, and after her time as the FLOTUS.

While many know the Michelle that has been in the spotlight since marrying Barack Obama, there is a lot left unknown about Michelle Robinson, the woman Michelle was before Barack. Michelle’s resume is beyond impressive and this includes her time in school and her career as a lawyer. Michelle graduated from Princeton and then went on to go to Harvard, but while she was there, did she receive her Ph.D.?