We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
did-michelle-obama-file-for-divorce-1581014593712.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama's Marriage Is Being Dragged Through the Mud, and We Won't Allow It!

By

During Barack Obama’s two terms as president, he and wife Michelle were often cited as one of the most beloved couples on the planet. No matter what obstacles they faced, the duo always overcame them together.

But recent reports suggest that the pair is separating after 27 years of marriage. Is there any truth to these surprising rumors? It’s time to set the record straight.

Did Michelle Obama file for divorce?

No, the former first lady did not file for divorce. A bogus story from the Globe in September may have fueled speculation, but a few hundred words won’t bring this unstoppable team down. 