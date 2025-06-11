'The Valley' Stars Nia and Danny Booko Are Rumored to Be Leaving the Show — Did They Really Quit? Danny has addressed the rumor about leaving 'The Valley.' By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @danielbooko

After drama is quickly stirred up for Nia and Danny Booko in Season 2 of The Valley, it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to step away from the show. And, when a statement seemingly leaked explaining just that, it looked like that was the couple's plan. But did Nia and Danny really leave The Valley?

Although they are the most unproblematic couple of the Bravo series, they do face some issues in the second season when Danny's alcohol use is brought into question. Some of their friends claim he overdoes it, while others accuse Nia of hiding his behavior and making things appear better than they are. For some fans, it seems like contrived drama meant to keep things interesting. But was it worth it for the couple and their family?

Why did Nia and Danny leave 'The Valley'?

On June 9, 2025, a statement began circulating online explaining that Nia and Danny had allegedly decided to quit The Valley. Although it's unclear where the statement originally came from, it stated that the couple wanted to leave the show and stop filming for the sake of their family. While that does make sense with that angle, the legitimacy of the statement immediately came into question.

"After much thought and prayer, we've decided to step away from The Valley before the end of Season 2," the statement said. "While we're grateful for the experience and the friendships we've made along the way, this chapter no longer aligns with the values we hold as a family. This just isn't the environment we want to raise our family in, and protecting that peace is our top priority. We wish the cast and crew all the best moving forward and are excited for what's next in our journey."

Danny & Nia are the nicest people on #TheValley. The fact that the cast is attacking them is straight up jealousy. I’m 100% team Danny & Nia. pic.twitter.com/Pn0atI4M0w — Paul 🩷 (@PaulStans1) June 11, 2025

Apparently, the statement was 100 percent fabricated, and Nia and Danny are not leaving The Valley. Danny said as much on Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of the fake statement in his Stories with the word 'FAKE' written across part of the screen. Although there is plenty of drama in the second season that involves Danny and Nia, they have not announced plans to leave any time soon.

Nia and Danny bought a house outside of the Valley in California.

Nia and Danny aren't leaving The Valley show, but they have left the area of the Valley near Los Angeles where many of their friends have homes. Although they held out hope that they would find a house as long as they could, apparently, Nia gave in to Danny's ideas about instead buying a house for their growing family in Santa Clarita.