Daniel Booko’s Career Has Served Him Well, From Disney All the Way to ‘The Valley’
He’s appeared on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV shows and even had a role on 'Pretty Little Liars.'
There aren’t many stable couples in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, but Daniel Booko and Nia Booko are one of the few. The actor and the former beauty queen have provided a sense of wholesomeness and stability during an already tumultuous debut season. The biggest bits of drama that have affected the couple personally are the fact that their air conditioner broke and, of course, the difficulties Nia is going through.
The rest of the cast of The Valley is deeply entrenched in various issues, with Michelle and Jesse Lally being at the center of the hurricane that rocked the cast immediately. First, Kristen Doute attempted to "protect" Michelle starting a messy game of telephone. Among other things, Danny and Nia have managed to stay on the outskirts successfully. Speaking of success, Danny has had much success in his career outside of The Valley, so what is Daniel Booko’s net worth?
What is ‘The Valley’ star Daniel Booko’s net worth?
Danny has had quite a career as an actor and has been in the industry for a little over two decades. He’s appeared on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV shows and even appeared on Pretty Little Liars. Now, he is focused more so on work in the voiceover world, as well as being a cast member of Bravo's reality series The Valley. His IMDb page is filled with various credits on all sorts of different projects, and his reported net worth of $1.3 million matches the amount of work he’s accomplished.
Daniel "Danny" Booko
Actor and TV Personality
Net worth: $1.5 million
Daniel Booko is an actor, voiceover artist, and TV personality currently seen on the Bravo reality series The Valley.
Birthdate: Oct. 17, 1983
Birthplace: Three Rivers, Mich.
Father: Paul Booko
Mother: Bonnie Booko
Marriage: Nia Booko née Sanchez (m. 2015)
Children: Asher, Isabelle, and Zariah
Danny and Nia aren’t the only ones in the family unafraid of the limelight.
Us Weekly reported in April 2024 that Danny and Nia Booko were seen on the set of Young Sheldon, but they were not the ones to be on camera. In fact, the actors they were bringing on set were their twin daughters, Isabelle and Zariah. The girls are playing baby CeeCee, and both Danny and Nia are delighted to have the opportunity. They shared in an Instagram post, “It’s great to have identical twins on set because they can switch out depending on what they need and how many hours they’ve worked.”
The only drama on ‘The Valley’ affecting Danny and Nia is deeply personal.
The main issue facing Danny and Nia revolves around their young family and the difficulties of being new parents with three kids under the age of 2. Nia is dealing with the emotional struggles that often affect women after giving birth, or the “baby blues.” It’s certainly a difficult issue, and unlike much of the other conflict on the show, it’s easy to empathize with her. In fact, she was able to bring the ladies together, at least for a brief moment.