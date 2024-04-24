Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Daniel Booko’s Career Has Served Him Well, From Disney All the Way to ‘The Valley’ He’s appeared on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV shows and even had a role on 'Pretty Little Liars.' By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 24 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

There aren’t many stable couples in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, but Daniel Booko and Nia Booko are one of the few. The actor and the former beauty queen have provided a sense of wholesomeness and stability during an already tumultuous debut season. The biggest bits of drama that have affected the couple personally are the fact that their air conditioner broke and, of course, the difficulties Nia is going through.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The rest of the cast of The Valley is deeply entrenched in various issues, with Michelle and Jesse Lally being at the center of the hurricane that rocked the cast immediately. First, Kristen Doute attempted to "protect" Michelle starting a messy game of telephone. Among other things, Danny and Nia have managed to stay on the outskirts successfully. Speaking of success, Danny has had much success in his career outside of The Valley, so what is Daniel Booko’s net worth?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is ‘The Valley’ star Daniel Booko’s net worth?

Danny has had quite a career as an actor and has been in the industry for a little over two decades. He’s appeared on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV shows and even appeared on Pretty Little Liars. Now, he is focused more so on work in the voiceover world, as well as being a cast member of Bravo's reality series The Valley. His IMDb page is filled with various credits on all sorts of different projects, and his reported net worth of $1.3 million matches the amount of work he’s accomplished.

Daniel "Danny" Booko Actor and TV Personality Net worth: $1.5 million Daniel Booko is an actor, voiceover artist, and TV personality currently seen on the Bravo reality series The Valley. Birthdate: Oct. 17, 1983 Birthplace: Three Rivers, Mich. Father: Paul Booko Mother: Bonnie Booko Marriage: Nia Booko née Sanchez (m. 2015) Children: Asher, Isabelle, and Zariah

Article continues below advertisement

Danny and Nia aren’t the only ones in the family unafraid of the limelight.

Us Weekly reported in April 2024 that Danny and Nia Booko were seen on the set of Young Sheldon, but they were not the ones to be on camera. In fact, the actors they were bringing on set were their twin daughters, Isabelle and Zariah. The girls are playing baby CeeCee, and both Danny and Nia are delighted to have the opportunity. They shared in an Instagram post, “It’s great to have identical twins on set because they can switch out depending on what they need and how many hours they’ve worked.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

The only drama on ‘The Valley’ affecting Danny and Nia is deeply personal.