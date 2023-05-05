Home > Television Source: Freeform 8 Plot Holes in 'Pretty Little Liars' That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head There are plenty of 'Pretty Little Liars' plot holes, and some are far more obvious than others. Stick around for the show's biggest mysteries. By Allison DeGrushe May 5 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Despite concluding nearly six years ago, Pretty Little Liars is still a show that we absolutely love talking about. The mysterious teen drama always left us on the edge of our seats, delivering jaw-dropping -A reveals that no one, and we mean no one, ever saw coming — but it was also pretty inconsistent.

With a renewed interest in the series, thanks to the HBO Max slasher reboot, we figure now is as good a time as any to take a trip down memory lane and relive the insanity. As our darling -A once said, buckle up b—hes because we're about to embark on a journey to explore the most frustrating plot holes in Pretty Little Liars.

Plot hole #1: Where the hell did -A get all that money?!

-A spends the entire show scheming and plotting against the Liars, and we can't lie — some of these methods were expensive, particularly the dollhouse. So, how could Charlotte afford to build such an elaborate dollhouse? Sure, she made a few good investments, but there's no way all of it could cover the costs of her over-the-top tactics.

Plot hole #2: The infamous storage unit barrel

After Mona's "murder," Spencer and Caleb discover a storage unit under Hanna's name — and it's filled with Mona's things and a barrel big enough to stuff a body inside. Everyone assumes Mona is in there, but they never open it up to see what's inside. We learn it's not Mona because she's still alive, so what was in the barrel? I. Marlene King revealed that inside the barrel was a corpse that Charlotte stole from a medical school. OK, but what was the point of this?!

Plot hole #3: Marion Cavanaugh's death

Although fans initially believe Toby's mother, Marion, died by suicide, Season 6 reveals Bethany threw her off the roof of Radley. Bethany was up there with a young CeCe, who she later framed for Marion's death. However, in Season 4, a very much alive Marion appears in a flashback of Toby and Ali kissing as teenagers. Hold on, if CeCe — who is several years older than them — saw Marion die when she was just a child, how can she be there when Toby's a teenager?

Plot hole #4: Why did Wilden try to frame the Liars for Alison's murder?

For most of his time on the show, Wilden interrogates the Liars about Ali's murder and firmly believes they know something about her "death." However, Charlotte eventually explains that Wilden knows Ali is alive, but Jessica is paying him to keep quiet. OK, we understand why he continues to investigate the case — he doesn't want anyone finding out he's corrupt — but why target the Liars so severely? We'll never know, sadly.

Plot hole #5: Charlotte DiLaurentis's entire character arc

There are far too many plot holes about Charlotte, aka CeCe. For starters, how does she get away with pretending to be Ali at Radley when she'd already been in there for quite some time? The staff does know what she looks like, right? Also, how could CeCe be prom queen at Rosewood High when she didn't even go there? Even worse, how was CeCe able to spend so much time in Cape May when she was supposed to be in Radley? Please, make it make sense!

Plot hole #6: Bethany Young's death

In a shocking twist, former Radley patient Bethany Young is mistaken for Ali and murdered. This happens because in order to escape Radley, she dresses in Alison's clothes — but shouldn't the staff at Radley know what Bethany looks like? How could they let her go so easily? It's honestly embarrassing for them. Plus, how did Bethany get Ali's bracelet? We get the clothes (sort of), but the bracelet is too much.

Plot hole #7: Why did Charlotte and Alex hate the Liars so much?

Charlotte and Alex wanted to be part of a family, so why did they hate the Liars? The two reconnect in London and have a great time together, finally feeling like a family. But then Charlotte ruins it by returning to Rosewood because she missed tormenting the Liars, only to be killed by Mona. Alex then becomes A.D. and grows jealous of Spencer's life; we understand, but it's just so cliché for that to be the reason she goes insane and tries to kill the Liars.

