Home > Entertainment > Music > Soulja Boy Soulja Boy Has Offered to Buy TikTok to Avoid Looming U.S. Ban "You maybe don’t see it now but TikTok is more important than any other platform right now that’s why they’re trying to ban it trust me." By Joseph Allen Apr. 26 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Regular users of TikTok, whether they earn their money through the app or not, are pretty distraught following the news that TikTok could be banned in the U.S. For the app to continue operating here, a new U.S. law requires that it be sold to an American owner so that TikTok users' data can't be seized by the Chinese government.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Since the news that TikTok is for sale broke, many potential buyers have entered the ring, but it isn't clear whether any of the buyers will be able to seal the deal. Rapper Soulja Boy is among the newest interested buyers, which has led some to wonder whether he actually bought the app.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Soulja Boy buy TikTok?

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has nine months to sell the app or it will be banned in the U.S. Following the news, Soulja Boy took to Twitter to express his disappointment about the new law. “I can’t believe y’all just gon let them ban TikTok like that,” he wrote. “And y’all think it’s funny. If they do it to this app, they can do it to any app or site. Not cool [for real], y’all will see later.”

A fan replied to Soulja's comment saying that he could just use other social media apps. Soulja responded by saying “You maybe don’t see it now but TikTok is more important than any other platform right now that’s why they’re trying to ban it trust me.” Soulja Boy was also informed that the app will only be banned if it can't be sold to another company, and he seemed to disapprove of that idea as well.

Article continues below advertisement

He ultimately concluded the run of tweets by tweeting directly at TikTok and asking them "How much y’all want for [it]? I’ll buy it.” Soulja Boy has used TikTok to drive his own success as an artist and has scored several viral hits on the platform. It isn't clear whether he was serious about the notion of buying the platform, but following the news that he was interested, some wanted to know whether it would even be financially possible.

How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it. @tiktok_us — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 24, 2024 Source: Twitter/@souljaboy

Article continues below advertisement

What is Soulja Boy's net worth?

Soulja Boy almost certainly doesn't have the money to pay for the app, which has been valued at more than $50 billion. In fact, in 2023, a judge ruled that the rapper's net worth was actually negative because he was spending more money than he was taking in. Soulja Boy reportedly owed a civil court debt of almost $500,000, in addition to a tax lien of more than $1 million.