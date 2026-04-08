Did Trump Forget Melania Was Next to Him During Easter Speech? — Jimmy Kimmel Weighs In “So eggs is a big thing and it was a big thing to our great first lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see." By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 7 2026, 8:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Did Trump Forget Melania? Jimmy Kimmel Weighs In

President Donald Trump addressed the guests that had gathered at the White House on April 5 in order to celebrate Easter Sunday. Referring to this, Jimmy Kimmel alleged that the commander in chief might have forgotten that his wife Melania Trump was standing right next to him when he was addressing the guests. The event that President Trump was hosting came at the heels of his profanity-filled message directed toward Iran earlier that morning.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel

In his message, President Trump demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz. The critical trading choke point was closed by the Iranian regime after United States and Israel conducted a joint military operation in the region with the objective of a pro-American regime change and in order to cripple the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear capabilities.

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Easter Speech

Jimmy’s joke about President Trump forgetting about his wife Melania during his Easter address faced criticism from conservatives online. Several comments seemed to echo President Trump’s sentiment about late-night talk show hosts.

During his monologue, Jimmy talked about President Trump seemingly transitioning to his wife with a weird segue. Jimmy pointed toward a clip that showed the president making the remark. “So eggs is a big thing and it was a big thing to our great first lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our first lady," President Trump said in the clip.

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Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump griping about Biden to children at Easter Egg Roll https://t.co/4sMmeyDALt — Zicutake USA Comment (@Zicutake) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@Zicutake An X post highlighting Jimmy Kimmel's comments about Donald Trump's Easter event speech.

Jimmy later said, “Every time he speaks, it makes me wonder how Melania is able to not jump off that balcony in front of everyone.” The television host has made similar jokes about the first lady and President Trump in the past. This time, social media users criticized Jimmy’s commentary and humor by calling it shallow and unfunny. Meanwhile, President Trump's health came under public scrutiny yet again following his Easter Sunday appearance.

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Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Speculations About His Health

President Trump's swollen, discolored right hand was on full display while he was delivering the Easter Sunday speech. This has renewed speculations about the commander in chief’s health. There has been a lot of speculations in the recent past about the president’s health, including his swollen ankles and the discoloration on his hand, which he had written off as a bruise.

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Recently, rumors spread online that President Trump might have passed away after he seemingly disappeared from public view for a brief period of time. The speculations were quickly dismissed as bad-faith trolling.