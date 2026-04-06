Did Trump Know About the 'Secret' Fetish of Kristi Noem's Husband? Megyn Kelly Weighs In "There’s no way he didn’t (know). If it were in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 6 2026, 6:53 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump knew about the 'secret' fetish of Kristi Noem's husband, says Megyn Kelly

According to political commentator Megyn Kelly, President Donald Trump was well aware of the sneaky internet activities of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's husband. A recent report by the Daily Mail alleged that Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, had a cross-dressing fetish. Byron has reportedly been dressing up in clothes and paying to chat with adult entertainers.

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The bombshell report states that Bryon, who works as an insurance agent in South Dakota, made "indiscreet remarks” toward his wife during these surreptitious sessions. He has allegedly paid around $25,000 to the entertainers.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem

Representatives for Kristi have since addressed the startling exposé in a conversation with the New York Post, saying that she was completely unaware of what her husband had been up to. “Ms. Noem is devastated," the representatives said, adding, "The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time.”

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Megyn Kelly Shares Her Theory on Why Bryon Noem's 'Open Secret' Finally Came Out

Megyn said on Friday, April 3, that there is “no way” that the situation escaped President Trump's notice. She referred to reports from the New York Post and Daily Mail and said that Bryon's "bimbofication" fetish was an "open secret" inside the White House. Megyn claimed that President Trump’s close acquaintances have vouched time and again that he loves to gossip. The political commentator thinks that it is impossible for the president not to catch a whiff of such a news.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s marriage…”

@megynkelly on shocking report about Kristi Noem’s husband’s secret cross-dresser double life with a bizarre fetish.



Watch below, and subscribe: https://t.co/3VIR68CwgP pic.twitter.com/sesCzfhiCS — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 31, 2026 Source: X/@MegynKellyShow Megyn Kelly talks about Bryon Noem's alleged cross-dressing fetish on the 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

Megyn said, “...There’s no way he didn’t (know). If it were in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip.” Maureen Callahan, host of The Nerve podcast, chimed in, “Don’t they say Trump is like the biggest gossip of them all?”

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Megyn also discussed how the issue extends far beyond tarnishing the couple’s relationship. According to her, Kristi, who served as the governor of South Dakota and has been appointed to important government roles since, was left vulnerable to blackmail because of her husband’s activities.

“Totally. He loves gossip. I mean, to his credit, he wouldn’t run around like betraying the secret to the public on Kristi Noem, but it is a problem because (Noem) was blackmailable. (Her husband) was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?” Megyn stated.

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The host of The Megyn Kelly Show said that she has a theory as to why the reports came out in the first place. “There are rumors now and some reporting even that the reason this came out — I’ve heard that it was, like, bitter women in the big-breasted world who were blackmailing him for money who weren’t getting paid, so that they came out with it,” Megyn said.

Megyn Kelly Says Kristi Noem's Alleged Corey Lewandowski Affair Looks 'Noble' After Husband's Cross-Dressing Bombshell | Video https://t.co/t4eKBoiuss — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 31, 2026 Source: X/@TheWrap An X post on Megyn Kelly's reaction to the recent controversy involving Kristi Noem's husband.

Megyn also said that there is a possibility of Kristi leaking the news herself to gain sympathy. Not too long ago, Kristi was removed as the head of Homeland Security in the wake of controversies that further escalated when she starred in a $200 million advertisement campaign. According to Megyn, it could be Kristi's attempt to shift the collective viewpoint.