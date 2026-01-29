Megyn Kelly's Thoughts on the Killing of Alex Pretti Are at Odds With Her Religion "There are these strict rules that sometimes feel weird and intrusive, but they resonate with me." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 29 2026, 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Veterans Affairs

Much has been said about Alex Pretti, the Veterans Affairs ICU nurse who was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis in January 2026. Immediately following his death, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem labeled him a domestic terrorist. Stephen Miller accused Pretti of being a would-be assassin. Friends who knew Pretti described him as a kind and caring man. His parents said he was a hero.

Of all the shocking things uttered about Pretti, few topped what right-wing political media personality Megyn Kelly said on an episode of her podcast. "I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t," said Megyn. She then blamed Pretti's death on him, suggesting it happened because he was documenting an arrest by Border Patrol. This take was so callous, people wondered if Megyn is a God-fearing woman. Here's what we know about her religion.

According to Megyn Kelly's religion, murder is bad.

Megyn is Catholic, and has been her entire life. In April 2018, she did a live event with Fr. Edward L. Beck, C.P., called "TV Bares Soul: An Intimate Evening of Conversation with Megyn Kelly." At this event, Megyn discussed her "career, women and the culture of media, as well as her experiences with sexual harassment in the workplace, Donald Trump, and how her faith has helped her weather the storms."

At the end of 2025, Megyn went on tour, during which she interviewed Charlie Kirk's widow. Naturally, the topic of faith came up as Erika Kirk was discussing the upcoming release of Charlie's book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. "I know we can't understand God's plan," said Megyn, before admitting she was angry at God for Charlie's death.

Megyn also mentioned how angry she was at the people on the left who demonized Charlie after his death. If you juxtapose her reaction to Charlie's murder against her reaction to Pretti's death, it feels a bit lopsided. This is especially true given what the Bible says about killing. The Ten Commandments famously say, "Do not murder."

Megyn once had a "crisis of faith."

In March 2024, Megyn had Bishop Robert Barron of World on Fire Catholic Ministries on her podcast, where she opened up about a "crisis of faith" she was having. She was struggling with the Catholic annulment process, which she had been navigating for several months. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, this is a declaration by a Church tribunal that a marriage thought to be valid actually fell short of at least one of the essential elements required for a binding union.

At this point, Megyn had been married to her second husband for 16 years, but she never annulled her marriage to her first husband. The process of getting her first marriage annulled wasn't going the way Megyn expected it. "I have to tell you," she said to the Bishop, "instead of renewing my faith and leading me on a journey where I would feel closer to God and embrace things like Lent, Good Friday, and Easter, it’s been driving me in a different direction."