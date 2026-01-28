Considering Her Career, Megyn Kelly's Net Worth Is Not Much of a Bombshell Megyn Kelly always wanted to be rich. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 28 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Before Megyn Kelly was dominating the media landscape with her controversial takes, she was a lawyer. She grew up in a middle-class suburb of Albany called Delmar, where she was the youngest of three, per The New York Times. The family was Catholic and attended Mass most of the time. Her household consisted of a father who was an education professor at the State University of New York at Albany, and a mother who ran the behavioral-health department at a Veterans Administration hospital.

It kind of makes sense that Megyn would find her way to a world that was centered around justice, but that wasn't what drew her to the legal world. After Megyn's father died of a sudden heart attack when she was 15, money grew tight. In her yearbook senior year, Megyn wrote that her future hopes were college, government, and wealth. Well, three out of three ain't bad. Let's take a gander at Megyn Kelly's net worth.



Megyn Kelly's net worth certainly makes her wealthy.

Megyn is reportedly worth $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. After Megyn graduated from Albany Law School in 1995, she was hired as an associate at the Chicago law firm Bickel & Brewer LLP. After that, she landed at Jones Day in Washington, D.C., where she spent nine years.

Megyn Kelly Journalist, attorney, political commentator, and media personality Net worth: $45 million Megyn Kelly is a lawyer and journalist best known for her right-wing political commentary. Birth date: Nov. 18, 1970 Birthplace: Champaign, Ill. Birth name: Megyn Marie Kelly Father: Edward Francis Kelly Mother: Linda Kelly (née DeMaio) Marriages: Daniel Kendall (m. 2001, div. 2006); Douglas Brunt (m. 2008) Children: Edward Yates, Yardley Evans, and Thatcher Bray Education: Syracuse University and Albany Law School

In 2003, Megyn left the legal world for the media when she was hired by ABC affiliate WJLA-TV as a general assignment reporter. The following year, she applied for a job at Fox News. They must have appreciated Megyn's background as a lawyer, coupled with her coverage of the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts, because she was hired as a legal analyst and contributor.

Six years into her time with Fox News, Megyn was given her own show: America Live. After taking maternity leave in July 2013, Megyn returned with a new show. The Kelly File was a ratings hit for Fox News. A few months later, Megyn got herself into a bit of hot and weird water when on her show, she insisted Santa Claus is white. She later claimed this was a joke.

Megyn Kelly left Fox News in 2017.

When Megyn's contract with Fox News was nearing its end in 2016, rumors of a departure began circulating. They were confirmed when she left the network in 2017 and joined NBC News with her show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Her very first episode featured an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Her time with NBC News ended in 2019.