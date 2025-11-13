Megyn Kelly Is a Controversial Commentator and a Mother of Three Children "I couldn't care less what you think of me when I'm standing up for children's rights." By Danielle Jennings Updated Nov. 13 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Viewers have grown very well-versed in Megyn Kelly’s opinions through the years of her career as a conservative commentator who is most well-known for her time at Fox News.

However, while her professional life and political opinions are well-documented and widely reported, less is known about her personal life. However, Megyn has spoken briefly about motherhood and being a mom to three children. Here is everything you need to know about Megyn and her nuclear family of five.

Megyn Kelly with her husband, Douglas Brunt.

Megyn Kelly shares three kids with her husband Douglas Brunt.

Megyn and Douglas's first child, Edward Yates, was born in September 2009, a year after the couple’s 2008 wedding, according to People. Their first (and only) daughter, Yardley Evans, was born in April 2011, followed by the birth of their second son, Thatcher Bray, in July 2013.

Per the outlet, Megyn and Douglas initially met when they were set up on a blind date in Washington, D.C. in 2006. Things progressed between them, and they were married two years later.

A throwback photo of Megyn Kelly's kids.

While her kids remain mostly out of the spotlight, Megyn has opened up about motherhood and raising children in today's world. "Your child's safety, their opportunity, their chance of winning, the chance of having the glory of crossing the finish line first, it's all in danger if you don't say anything," she said during a CPAC panel in 2024. "I couldn't care less what you call me, I couldn't care less what you think of me when I'm standing up for children's rights."

Megyn's comments about Jeffrey Epstein brought her teen daughter into the spotlight.

On Monday, November 10, Megyn shocked even her most loyal fans when she said someone she knew did not see the late convicted sex trafficker as a pedophile. She stated that this was because his victims were not elementary school children, but instead “barely-legal” 15-year-old girls, so he wasn’t an “actual pedophile,” according to The Daily Beast.

Megyn with her daughter Yardley in January 2025.

“This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type,” she continued. “Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

However, Megyn quickly asserted that due to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s previous announcement that Epstein had thousands of videos containing child sexual abuse. “For the first time, I thought, oh, no, he was an actual pedophile,” Megyn added.

This prompted many to call out Megyn, who is a mom to a now 14-year-old daughter. "What makes this extra gross is Megyn Kelly has a pre-teen daughter! @megynkelly are you okay with Donald Trump having s-x with Yardley? Or is it only other people’s children sacrificed to the GOP pedo cult," one person tweeted.