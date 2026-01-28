Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn’t “Feel Sorry” About Alex Pretti’s Fatal Ice Shooting Pretti was 37 years old when he was killed by a Border Patrol agent. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 28 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@thestressdoc

On Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, Alex Pretti became the second victim within the month to be killed by a federal officer in Minneapolis, Minn. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot to death by an ICE federal agent while protesting in Minneapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident has prompted many celebrities and others with platforms to speak out about what happened. While discussing the shooting on her show, conservative correspondent Megyn Kelly shared why she doesn't sympathize with how Pretti died.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly says Alex Pretti's death could've been avoided.

During a Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, taping of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn declared that, while others could empathize with Pretti's death, she didn't share the same feelings. "I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t," she said on camera. "I don’t." The pundit then said that she couldn't relate to what happened to Pretti because she would never find herself in the same situation.

"Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend?" she added. "Because I kept my a-- inside and out of their operations.” Megyn added that, if she had protested against ICE as Pretti did, she wouldn't have resisted an arrest, as she claimed he did. "It’s very simple," she commented. "If I felt strongly enough about something the government was doing, I would go out and protest."

Article continues below advertisement

"I would do it peacefully, on the sidewalk, without interfering — not with a whistle, not with shouting, not with my body, not in any other way," Megyn continued. "I would make my objections known without interfering, because interfering is where you go south."

Article continues below advertisement

The host further added to her opinion about Pretti, saying that anything that "resembles resisting" puts him in harm's way. However, according to The Hill, though he was accused by Border Patrol officer Gregory Bovino of approaching the officers with his 9 mm handgun, which he was licensed to carry, there's no video evidence that proved he took out a gun, only that he was holding a cellphone.

“That doesn’t give them the ‘right to shoot you,’ but it amps up the situation and the danger such that they may reasonably fear for their safety,” Megyn said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Megyn Kelly said that Alex Pretti was "not there to help."

Later in her explanation of why she doesn't feel sorry about Pretti's fatal shooting, Megyn said she didn't think he should be deemed a hero for the work he did in his final moments. She described him as being among a group of "organized agitators" who weren't on the scene to help improve matters between protesters and ICE agents, stating he was "there being subversive."

Article continues below advertisement

"He was not there to help,” Megyn declared of Pretti. "He was not there to assist law enforcement or make things easier for them. He was there with a loaded gun, looking to cause trouble for Border Patrol agents — and that trouble came back on him.”