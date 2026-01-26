Alex Pretti's Parents Beg the World to Tell the Truth About Their Son — He Was a "Hero" "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 26 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: X/@patriottakes

Less than three weeks after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, a similar incident has left the city's residents shocked, afraid, and angry. On the morning of Jan. 24, 2026, 37-year-old Alex Pretti was standing on Nicollet Ave. filming federal agents while they were making an arrest, per ABC News.

When the agents took note of Pretti filming, they approached him. What happened next has been recorded by various witnesses from multiple angles. After one agent pushed a nearby woman to the ground, Pretti attempted to help her. Both were pepper-sprayed. Pretti holds up his hand and is pushed to the ground. An agent removed a gun that Pretti was legally carrying. Seconds later, he was fatally shot multiple times by two officers. His parents have since released a powerful statement about their son.

Alex Pretti's parents released a statement that is filled with grief and rage.

The full statement released by Pretti's parents was shared by CBS News. Pretti was an ICU nurse who worked at Minneapolis VA Medical Center, where he cared for veterans. He had no criminal record apart from a few parking tickets. Pretti was legally licensed to carry the handgun he had on his person. It's worth noting he never had the gun in any hand while at the protest.

His parents are heartbroken and angry, describing their son as a "kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends." He wanted to make a difference in the world. "Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact," they wrote. They don't use the word "hero" lightly, but Pretti's parents highlighted the fact that his "last thought and act was to protect a woman."

They continued, "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting." Pretti's parents reiterated the fact that their son was very clearly not holding his gun in any of the available footage of the incident. He was trying to help a woman who had been assaulted by federal agents. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man."

Alex Pretti's last words reportedly echo what his family said about him.

There are numerous debates online surrounding Pretti's actions, many of which revolve around his alleged interference with an arrest. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if Pretti was or was not obstructing justice. The punishment for that crime is not state-sanctioned execution. He died as he lived, trying to help another person.