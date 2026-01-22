An Autopsy Conducted on the Body of Renee Good Reveals the Details of Her Gunshot Wounds The independent autopsy performed on Renee Good was done by a "highly respected and credentialed medical pathologist." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 22 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: KARE11; Mega

The life of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was tragically cut short when she was fatally shot by a Minneapolis ICE agent. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2026. Haunting footage of Good's last moments were recored by multiple eyewitnesses, as well as the man responsible for her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Good, filmed the minutes leading up to the time he unholstered his gun and shot her three times. He did so using his cell phone, which Ross was holding in his right hand before switching it to his left in order to grab the gun. Good's last words were, "That's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you." Two weeks after she was murdered, Good's family released the results of an independent autopsy performed on her body. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

According to Renee Good's autopsy, she was shot in the head once.

In the wake of Good's death, the Department of Justice revealed they would not be investigating Ross. Instead, they turned their attention to Becca Good, her widow, per NBC News. The DOJ announced they were looking into Becca, who they claim is a left-wing agitator sent to interfere with ICE agents conducting raids in Minneapolis. In light of this, Good's family hired attorney Antonio Romanucci to represent them.

Romanucci's law firm previously won a $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis for the family of George Floyd. He told NBC News, "There has been no contact from the FBI or federal officials indicating Becca Good is the subject of an investigation." In the meantime, Romanucci released the report of an independent autopsy conducted on Good, which was commissioned by her family.

Article continues below advertisement

The autopsy, which was conducted by a "highly respected and credentialed medical pathologist," revealed there were three gunshot wound paths to her body. One struck her left forearm, another "traversed the right breast without penetrating major organs," and a third "entered the left side of her head near the temple and exited the right side of her head." The report did not say which gunshot wound was fatal.

Article continues below advertisement

The autopsy report is consistent with an incident report by the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The Minneapolis Fire Department filed an incident report obtained by People, which states Good was found unresponsive in her vehicle at 9:42 a.m. local time. First responders noted "two apparent gunshot wounds to her right chest, one apparent gunshot wound on her left forearm, and a possible gunshot wound 'with protruding tissue' on the left side of her head," reported the outlet.

Good was removed from her vehicle and initially placed on a nearby snowbank. She was then relocated to the sidewalk "for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders."