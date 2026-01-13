Posts on Social Media Allege Renee Nicole Good Was Once Charged With Child Abuse "The last thing Renee would have wanted was violence carried out in her name." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 13 2026, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, information about who she was has slowly trickled out. On Jan. 7, 2025, Good and her wife dropped their 6-year-old son off at school before stopping by a protest that was less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed almost six years earlier. Several videos of the incident tell a different story, depending on your political beliefs.

Good's young son was from her second marriage to a man named Timmy Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at the age of 36, per The Guardian. She also had two children from her first marriage. Criticism of Good as a mother popped up on social media, with numerous posts suggesting she was a bad parent for "abandoning her kids." More than one alleged that she was previously charged with child abuse. Here's what we know.

Was Renee Nicole Good ever charged with child abuse?

In one post to X (formerly Twitter) from @LindaHeck1922, who describes herself as pureblood, conservative, and Catholic, Good is accused of physically abusing her children. Good is also accused of putting cigarettes out on her kids. The post cites court documents but does not link to any.

A separate post to Facebook by a man named Michael Truss includes a screenshot of a criminal record belonging to a woman named Nicole Renee Good. The woman in the photo looks good, but the birthdate is listed as Oct. 7, 1980. This person is 45 years old, while Good was only 37. There are several incidents listed, including one that reads, "domestic abuse child endangerment law," followed by $50,000.

These claims were debunked by PolitiFact, which is run by The Poynter Institute, a "nonprofit media institute and newsroom that provides fact-checking, media literacy, and journalism ethics training." It notes that Good's birthday was April 2, 1988, per a "notarized Missouri court document from 2023." Phillip DiMartino, a spokesperson from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, told PolitiFact he had no idea where that alleged court document was from.

Why were Renée Good and her lesbian lover able to abandon their kids and not have jobs to go to? Who was funding them? — Conservative Maryland (@nandtpolitics) January 9, 2026

Was Renee Nicole Good a paid protester?

Good has also been accused of being a paid protester who, according to Vice President JD Vance, has ties to a "broader, left-wing network," reports NBC News. There is no evidence supporting either of these claims. The mother of three's extended family spoke about Good, choosing to ignore the baseless allegations made against her.